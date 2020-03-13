Architects sought to restore historic civil rights-era Pine Tree Hotel on Mosquito Beach

The Pine Tree Hotel, one of the last remaining African American hotels built during segregation, will be rehabilitated in an effort to preserve the civil rights-era Mosquito Beach on James Island.

The Historic Charleston Foundation is looking for architects and engineers to do the work. Aided by a rare reimbursement grant from National Parks Service's African American History Civil Rights program, the Foundation hopes to complete the hotel's restoration in the next two years.

Mosquito Beach, off Sol Legare Road on James Island, was officially listed a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places in September. Since then, the Historic Charleston Foundation has been working to create a website, markers and signage.

An exhibit will be installed at Mosquito Beach and a state historical marker at the corner of Sol Legare and Folly roads. The website recently launched, www.historicmosquitobeach.com. The Foundation has nearly spent all of the first $43,000 grant and is kicking off nearly $491,000 worth of renovations of the hotel.

It's a small, framed two-story building that originally had seven lodging rooms on each floor. Each floor had one communal bathroom, and the first floor had a communal kitchen.

"The building's really been more or less empty since Hurricane Hugo hit in 1989," said Katherine Pemberton, manager of research and education at the Foundation. "If you think about it, yes, it is in very terrible shape, but most buildings, if they've been empty almost 30 years, wouldn't be in this good of condition. It's a testament to the people who built it. They built it very solidly."

Pemberton has done walk-throughs with potential bidders to show the condition of the hotel and the work that must be done. The Foundation wants to put together an architecture and engineering team.

Bill "Cubby" Wilder inherited the hotel from his family. In 1953, Andrew “Apple” Jackson Wilder — Cubby's uncle — opened up the Harbor Light pavilion on Easter Monday. Wilder’s family later built a 14-room, two-story hotel on the site with a shared bathroom on each floor and a shared kitchen space. It is one of the last remaining segregated black hotels of its kind.

"Hopefully, we can restore the building being that it was an eyesore," Wilder said. "It will kind of revitalize that location right there, and it would be good to see an updated structure there."

There are also changes so the hotel is in accordance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

"The National Parks Service would like us to elevate the building a bit because this area of Mosquito Beach is surrounded by water and there's been flooding issues," Pemberton said. "It's missing its front portico, too — there was a double front porch before Hurricane Hugo."

Another point to be ironed out is a legal agreement so the property will forever be deemed historic and upgrades to the property must be maintained in perpetuity.

The first grant was used to hire Charleston-based consultants Brittany Lavelle Tulla with BZL Historic Preservation and Michael and Latanya Allen with Allen Consulting to do archival research on Mosquito Beach. Tulla is known for her archival research and in writing National Historic Register nominations. Michael Allen worked for the National Parks Service and is known for his work with the Gullah Geechee corridor; Latanya Allen grew up on James Island and knows people who live in that area, especially in the area of Sol Legare.

They collected hours of oral history video on the area.

Pemberton said the sizable grant is unusual — there's not a lot of grant money out there to pay for brick and motor projects.

"We're very lucky to have gotten this one," Pemberton said. "The National Parks Service recognized, as we did and the community has for some time, that the Pine Tree Hotel is a rare bird. It is one of the very few remaining hotels that was built specifically for African American travelers and visitors to Mosquito Beach during segregation. Not many hotels for black travelers built during segregation have survived to today."

Bids are due on March 31. Additional information for bidders is available on the Historic Charleston Foundation's website.