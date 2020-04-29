April tornadoes caused at least $25 million in damages, SC officials say

COLUMBIA — In Berkeley County, hundreds of people — including an 89-year-old man — spent an afternoon hauling debris and delivering meals, good wishes and prayers to storm-stricken residents.

A group of Colleton County volunteers navigated the historic Floyd Buckner building in downtown Walterboro, pulling 60 years’ worth of court and and tax records out of it soon after a powerful tornado blew through, ultimately forcing its condemnation.

More than 200 miles away, officials in Oconee County voted to waive demolition fees for battered businesses and homes, and council members held a moment of silence to remember Jack Harvill, a jovial retired truck driver who was killed while on duty as a guard at the BorgWarner plant in Seneca. He was 77.

Two weeks after a deadly spawn of tornadoes tore across South Carolina — killing nine, injuring 77 and destroying more than 1,400 homes — community leaders are beginning to take stock of damages, offering grim assessments made all the more foreboding by ongoing coronavirus restrictions, but also finding solace from everyday acts of generosity and resiliency.

In total, the twisters caused at least $25 million in damage, according to preliminary numbers offered to The Post and Courier by local leaders in a half-dozen counties. The National Weather Service reported 24 tornadoes in 14 counties.

“I’ve never seen such devastation from a storm in my life,” is how Oconee County Council member James Hart put it this week.

Barnwell County

Four tornadoes touched down in the rural county of 21,000 people south of Aiken, but officials there said early property damage estimates weren’t available. Federal Emergency Management Agency inspectors are on the ground this week, working with assessors to quantify losses.

Berkeley County

Robyne Armstead-Johnson could feel angry winds from a severe EF3 tornado pound the outside of her Cordesville home in the pre-dawn hours of April 13. Gusts of up to 145 mph were recorded at a weather station in nearby Moncks Corner. Two other tornadoes hit parts of the county in Bethera and Palmerville.

Grateful her own house was saved but remorseful for her neighbors and friends who weren’t as lucky, the beauty consultant organized a community cleanup, enlisting more than 200 people who spent much of Saturday clearing debris.

County leaders told The Post and Courier on Wednesday estimated losses are around $6 million, with 93 homes suffering damages.

“Sometimes, not everyone is in the same position financially to do what they need to do for their home, so we wanted to come together and help one another, basically as a huge family,” Armstead-Johnson said.

Churches joined with volunteer fire departments, State Guard members and others to remove trees, insulation and other storm-related materials.

Calhoun County

St. Matthews was clipped by an EF1 tornado and downed a few trees, but the area was otherwise not affected, said David Chojnacki, Calhoun County’s emergency management director.

“I have an exact damage number. It’s zero. It downed some trees, but there were no reports of any damages to homes or injuries,” he said.

Colleton County

Ethel Griffin, a 46-year-old grandmother, was killed when a tree fell on her Walterboro home around 7 a.m. April 13. Her death was publicly mourned at a Colleton County Council meeting, where members also learned about the path of destruction left behind by a series of tornadoes: $8.1 million worth of lost property.

Some 14 million gallons of water poured into a creek off U.S. Highway 17A, flooding several local roads but not causing any damage. Colleton County Fire-Rescue assistant chief David Greene said a fallen tree uprooted by the tornado was responsible.

Georgetown County

County Councilman Everett Carolina’s District 3 borders affluent Charleston County, but among his 10,000 constituents, the unemployment rate was 12 percent even before South Carolina’s economy shut down. More than a quarter are also living under the poverty line. So when dual tornadoes hit Sampit and Graves, with winds of up to 100 mph, Carolina was worried.

He said about 20 homes in the area were wiped out, although the county avoided any storm-related injuries. Carolina has been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to set up a home repair program.

He and state Sen. Ronnie Sabb, D-Greeleyville, were also able to secure dedicated crews to help restore power quickly.

“The swath and path that it took was very erratic and when such events happen it reveals things that may be lacking in your emergency response systems,” Carolina said. “This tornado, compared to everything we see on TV, this was a 'might’ situation. What if a major strike comes through?”

Hampton County

County Administrator Rose Dobson-Elliott said a powerful EF4 tornado that carried 175 mph winds into the Nixville area resulted in the destruction of 50 homes and about 2.9 million pounds of construction and vegetation debris.

Five people were also killed here: Jim Breland, 59, Donna Breland, 56, and 26-year-old Kayla Breland died on their Nixville property, while Alberto Rodriguez, 41, and 25-year-old Rene Rodriguez, both of Estill, were inside a double-wide trailer that was splintered by the storm, sending four others inside to the hospital.

Oconee County

Jack Harvill of Walhalla got his job at the BorgWarner site through a private security firm because he was restless in retirement. He had been outfitting an RV to travel in with his wife, Kathy.

Harvill was killed when a tree crushed his guard post early on April 13.

At a meeting last week, County Council voted to waive construction and demolition permit fees for tornado-related damages for lots with businesses and residences only, mutual aid agreement signed with Seneca for assessment and reimbursement.

That’s going to help make it easier to confront the roughly $11 million worth of damage to 479 homes across the county, including 92 that are complete losses.

“It’s obvious how much will have to be done,” Councilman Paul Cain said. “We will be a stronger Oconee County because of this disaster, I'm confident of that, but we have a long way to go.”

Orangeburg County

Doris and Gerald Chavis spent their final hours with family enjoying an Easter dinner. The couple, 68 and 63, died in a tornado that tore across their Neeses property.

County Administrator Harold Young said 10 others were hospitalized. A total of 54 homes were damaged, and the storms caused $3 million worth of property damage.

Emergency assistance

The Red Cross has conducted more than 1,000 damage assessments since April 13, providing 2,400 overnight shelter stays in hotels across the state. More than 10,000 meals and snacks have also been served to those affected by the tornadoes, the nonprofit said.