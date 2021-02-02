Approvals for a Ridgeville day care could set a standard for future growth, officials say

RIDGEVILLE — One of the rural portions of Dorchester County could see a new day care center, but residents and county officials are split on supporting it.

Ronda Simmons, the owner of Little Fish Preschool Academy in Summerville, is planning to open a second day care center in the Ridgeville area at her old family home on Ridge Road.

The problem is that as it stands, the center would be an 8,100-square-foot building in the middle of a rural residential area with no nearby businesses. The space would be licensed to hold 89 children.

At a recent Dorchester County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, board members tied with three votes supporting the approval of the new Ridgeville day care and three votes against it.

Those who voted against the center said it needs to be in a different location.

"We're in a tough spot because the need is tremendous," said Wayne Reeves, chairman of the board. "But there is more property available."

He encouraged the board to be careful around voting to approve spaces like this in the future because with Ridgeville being a growing area, the body will likely get more and more similar requests, he said.

He was among those saying that decisions surrounding issues like this would set a precedent in terms of other businesses wanting to move in.

"Where else they going?" he said. "Summerville is full."

Simmons' original plan was to open a day care in the Ridgeville area first, but an opportunity presented itself in Summerville. Having raised her four children in Ridgeville, she said there is a clear need for a day care with there not being one between St. George and Summerville.

“Those kids do not get the same care as the kids in Summerville get because there’s nothing out there," she said.

Rebecca Harper, a board member who voted to approve the building, agrees. She emphasized that just because that part of Ridgeville is rural, it doesn't mean children there shouldn't be allotted the same resources as the children in Summerville.

"There are children out there that need the help," she said.

Some of the residents who live near the proposed center don't see the building as being an appropriate addition to the neighborhood.

Judy Reid has lived in the area since 1989 when her late husband built their home. She said their main reason for choosing to live in the area was to be away from the city. She found out that the center was being planned when she saw a land clearer who mentioned the area was maybe becoming a day care.

“I totally understand it but not out here," she said. “It just doesn’t fit.”

Bob Townsend has lived on Ridge Road for six years. He said he understands the need, he just doesn't like the idea of having a commercial building in the middle of the neighborhood.

"I'm not against growth, it just needs be done the appropriate way," he said.

With sand trucks already frequenting around the neighborhood, Reid said there's already enough movement on the road in the area. A day care would just add to it.

She noted the big difference between the day care center and the sand trucks is that the sand mines have a life span. The day care would not.

She wasn't able to attend the recent zoning meeting, but she said she hopes the board pushes the property owners to find a new location.

Reeves said he respected Simmons for wanting to address the need for day care but suggested she look for another location. He voted to deny approving the center.