Nearly a year after Charleston leaders formally apologized for the city's past support of slavery, the city's search for someone to lead the new office of Diversity, Racial Reconciliation and Tolerance has drawn broad interest.
A total of 57 candidates have applied for the position, which the city hopes to fill soon.
City Council voted 7-5 in June to approve a resolution that apologized for the city's role in the slave trade, its support of slavery and for enforcing Jim Crow-era laws. The resolution also supported creating a full-time manager to review the city's non-discrimination ordinances and policies, handle discrimination disputes and offer educational opportunities and partnerships to tackle racial discrimination.
"The idea behind all this is to basically make sure our community is tolerant and educated and embraces diversity," City Attorney Susan Herdina said Monday. "We're in a time where people need to continue to be thoughtful about being tolerant and to appreciate and embrace diversity."
During last year's debate, many noted the slavery resolution was as much about the future as the past. They cited the repercussions of slavery and Jim Crow, specifically noting a 2017 State of Racial Disparities Report that revealed stark inequalities in income and education between white and black residents in Charleston County — inequalities that hadn't narrowed during the past 50 years.
The report, for example, showed that the 2015 median income for black families in Charleston and North Charleston was $29,799 — less than half the median income of white families, $64,553.
The city's new hire will help keep those persistent racial disparities in the limelight.
Applications were due Friday. Forty-five South Carolina residents applied, as did 12 from places as far away as New York, Ohio, Texas and Puerto Rico, Herdina said.
Herdina said the city's ideal candidate will have a combination of attributes, including relevant prior experience — how they reached out and built relationships in their communities — as well as education. Preferably, the candidate will speak at least one language other than English.
"It's going to be the whole person that we're going to be looking at," she said. "This is a really important position for the city. It's a unique position."
The manager, according to the job description on the city's website, will review and oversee the city's non-discrimination ordinances and policies. Currently, the city has ordinances in place prohibiting discrimination for housing and in public restaurants.
"We're going to be looking at both our city activities internally as well as looking at the public [activities] and reaching out to make sure those ordinances are complied with," Herdina said.
The manager will also oversee discrimination complaints.
After the human resources department narrows down applicants, a committee including Herdina, Charleston's Minority Business Enterprise Director Ruth Jordan and City Councilman William Dudley Gregorie will hold interviews and make a recommendation to Mayor John Tecklenburg.
"We're looking for someone who understand the history of Jim Crow and the role enslavement had on our city and what those remnants may have on people of color to this day," Gregorie said. He also said the ideal candidate would establish partnerships with the College of Charleston and the city's in-progress International African American Museum.
The $63,750 position is funded to begin July 1, and the city hopes its new hire can start by then, Herdina said.
The manager will also be responsible for organizing "workshops, seminars and forums on equity, diversity, tolerance education, training, consultation and guidance" so the city can "achieve measurable long-term behavior change in the awareness and demonstration of inclusive behaviors."
The applicant must have six years' experience of "incorporating diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives" and requires a master's degree in social science, ethnic studies, communication, sociology or a related field.