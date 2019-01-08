The former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black motorist in April 2015 — and later pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation and was sentenced to 20 years in prison — has lost a court battle appealing his sentence.

Ex-officer Michael Slager had appealed the U.S. District Court of South Carolina's sentence to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Slager pulled over Walter Scott, 50, for a faulty brake light on April 4, 2015. After a struggle broke out, Scott attempted to run from Slager, and the officer gave chase before firing eight shots, five of which hit Scott, as the motorist took off with his back turned. A bystander captured the incident on video, and Slager was charged with murder three days after it publicly surfaced.

The case garnered attention from across the country and contributed to a national dialogue surrounding use of force on black civilians by police officers.

In a May 2017 federal court proceeding in Charleston, Slager struck a deal with prosecutors a week before a jury was scheduled to be selected for his trial in federal court. Under the “global” plea deal, state authorities promptly dropped a separate state murder charge. Two other federal counts of lying to investigators and using a firearm in a violent crime were dismissed.

At the end of last year, the appeals court signaled it was interested in Slager's argument for a new prison sentence. Columbia-based attorney Elizabeth Franklin-Best, who represented Slager through the appeal effort, in November sought to have her client's sentence overturned.

Franklin-Best argued that the federal judge who presided over Slager's sentencing hearing should not have consulted his wife, who is a pathologist, upon viewing autopsy reports ahead of handing down the sentence. The judge, David Norton, also concluded prior to the sentencing that Slager's underlying offense was second-degree murder instead of manslaughter.

Franklin-Best could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.