The James Island Public Service District passed its 2019-20 budget Monday night, but not without hearing first from an employee who told commissioners he was "appalled" by the way they were acting.
The chaotic rhythm from last week's meeting, which ended after Chairman Alan Laughlin thanked the audience "for putting up with us," continued Monday, as a deeply divided commission wrestled with the legacy of last year's big rate hike.
After attempts to amend the budget, including current utility rates, the commission voted 5-2 to approve a $16.2 million budget: The only modification was a $5,000 cut in spending for street signs and lighting. Commissioners Kathy Woolsey and Eugene Platt cast the two dissenting votes.
Employee and resident Nathan Johnson said he had once served on the commission, Town Council and has worked in the district the past 40 of its 60-plus years existence. He lambasted commissioners and told them he and other district employees are paying attention and warned them of the 2020 election.
"I'm appalled at what went on tonight as a taxpayer to the town and the PSD," Johnson said. "The employees have learned a lot tonight from y'all's actions and even from your comments."
Johnson said commissioners looking to cut the budget should understand more about the work district employees do every day.
"You're not out there doing it, we're doing it, we know what we need," he said. "We have people who are in charge of us and they understand what we do, too."
Johnson also took shots at James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey, Kathy Woolsey's husband, for his involvement in the meeting and the commissions' handling of it. At one point, Laughlin warned the mayor after members of the audience talked during the meeting.
The mayor voiced his frustration over the commission's failure to amend the budget, an effort led by his wife, who proposed reducing sewer rates by 50 percent and amending the budget to include projected revenue from a future $1 million sale of property and to slash the new district administrator salary by $25,000.
At one point, Commissioner Inez Brown Crouch said Laughlin should resign; he said he wouldn't.
Meanwhile, the district’s tax rate will remain unchanged this year: A $250,000 home will be billed $75 a year. Commissioners did increase sewer rates for residential and non-residential customers. The base rate is rising from $17.05 to $17.58, and the residential cap changed from $87.33 to $101.42.
The district provides fire, garbage collection and sewer service to thousands who live on the island, including some Charleston residents, Folly Beach residents, town of James Island residents as well as those in the island’s unincorporated area.
About 10,000 homes and businesses are protected by its four-station fire department. About 7,000 homes have their garbage collected, while 13,000 homes have sewer lines maintained by the district. The PSD was formed in 1961 to provide city services to a growing suburban area outside Charleston and Folly's city limits.