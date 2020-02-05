'Antique' explosive found in downtown Charleston basement

City and state investigators are examining an “antique device” in the parking lot of The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, and Charleston police have blocked off East Bay and Broad Streets as a precaution.

One State Law Enforcement Division bomb squad officer and one Charleston bomb squad member were examining the ordnance, checking for powder that could pose a danger, about 11 a.m.

Earlier, the unexploded bomb was discovered by a group of Boss Energy electrical workers who were beginning a job in an empty building on Gillion Street. They located the shell in a corner of the basement. One of the workers, Dyzhon Boykins, carried it to the parking lot before the crew realized what it was, at which point they called authorities.

"It was nuts," Boykins said. He was glad to be unharmed.

The device is a post-Civil War artillery shell, police said. The U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was on the way to take possession of the shell.

Tony Youmans, the Old Exchange's facility manager, said it looked like an 8-inch round for a Parrott rifle.

“To me, what’s really scary is that the fuse is in place,” Youmans said. “It would be devastating" if it exploded, he said.

A munition of this type could have a blast radius of over 100 feet, a Citadel history student, Chris Rose, said. The danger depends on how much black powder is left in the device. The shrapnel would be the biggest danger, he said.

The shell was probably never fired, Rose said. To him, it looked like the cap was screwed back in, but not all the way.

Youmans and Rose thought it was likely a Union shell.

It's not the first time an old, possibly dangerous explosive has been uncovered in downtown Charleston. Finding Civil War-era munitions on the peninsula isn't unusual, Lt. Jim Byrne with the Charleston Police Department's Explosive Device Unit told The Post and Courier in 2014.

That year, construction crews discovered an artillery shell at the College of Charleston that had been in the ground since the 1860s. Officials were worried the shell could explode, since the gunpowder could be just as potent as it was the day the shell was made.

The College of Charleston was the site of another discovery in 2017 when workers dug up a cannon ball. The Charleston Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit came to remove it.

All unearthed shells belong to the military.

Fleming Smith contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.