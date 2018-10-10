As major Hurricane Michael nears imminent landfall upon northwest Florida, Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday extended the State of Emergency status that was originally ordered during Hurricane Florence.
Michael was classified as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday as it barreled toward the Florida Panhandle.
The extension of the order comes in anticipation of tropical-storm conditions expected to affect the Palmetto State beginning later Wednesday in addition to continued flooding from Florence in the northeast portion of the state.
Late Wednesday morning, hurricane-force winds were just offshore, forecasters said.
Forecasters predict Hurricane Michael will weaken to a tropical storm after landfall.
"We know that Hurricane Michael is going to mean high winds in parts of the state and will bring the possibility of dangerous flash flooding along with it," McMaster said in a prepared statement. "Team South Carolina is ready, but every South Carolinian needs to prepared to drive safely and listen to local officials’ direction regarding personal preparedness and potential impact to your areas."
Forecasters warned that South Carolina faces tropical storm conditions Wednesday afternoon into Thursday with flooding rains and winds or gusts up to hurricane force of 74 mph — strong enough to snap trees, damage houses and make driving perilous. Isolated tornadoes are possible, particularly closer to the coast. Dangerous surf and coastal flooding is expected.
Charleston County officials also announced that a shelter, located at 3765 Leeds Ave. in North Charleston would be opened at noon Wednesday. Charleston County schools will be closed Thursday, the district said. Normal operations were expected to resume Friday.
Winds closer to Charleston were expected as strong as 40 mph, gusts as strong as 50 mph.
"So we're prepared, and we'll continue to monitor (the storm) closely," McMaster said in a news conference Wednesday. "Please pray for those people in Florida."
Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.