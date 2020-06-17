Another SC college considers removing Tillman name from campus building

COLUMBIA — Winthrop University’s Board of Trustees will consider this week asking state lawmakers for permission to scrub former senator and governor Benjamin Tillman’s name from its most notable building.

Winthrop board chairman Glenn McCall told The Post and Courier that trustees will the idea at a meeting on Friday. Board member Sandra Stroman said she expects it to be the main topic of discussion at the meeting, although school officials can’t alter the name without legislative approval.

Clemson University's board asked the General Assembly to remove Tillman's name from its iconic campus building last week. Even during a time of racial segregation in the late and early 20th century, Tillman was known as a harsh white supremacist.

Also Friday, the University of South Carolina board of trustees is expected to ask lawmakers for an exemption to take J. Marion Sims’ name off a dormitory in the women’s quad. Sims, credited as the “father of modern gynecology” but equally known for performing medical experiments on slaves.

About a third of the 4,710 students at Winthrop are black, and those who have attended the Rock Hill campus since 1962 have known its most noteworthy structure as Tillman Hall.

Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977, the application notes Tillman’s role in establishing the university but makes no mention of his white supremacist ideology, although Winthrop’s website describes him as “a staunch supporter of agricultural populism, (who) was an avowed white supremacist, architect of state Jim Crow laws, and a violent advocate of lynch law.”

Approved in 2000 as compromise when the Confederate flag was lowered from the S.C. Statehouse dome, very few attempts have been made to use the Heritage Act because of the super majority needed to win approval. The last time was successful — removing the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after the 2015 Charleston church shooting.

The latest moves to change names on buildings comes amid national protests over the death of George Floyd while he was in custody on Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

Avery G. Wilks contributed to this report.

This story is developing and will be updated.