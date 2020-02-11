You are the owner of this article.
Another record hot winter day for Charleston, SC: 79 degrees

Katie Hennessy of Mount Pleasant enjoyed the warmer weather at the beach on Sullivan's Island on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

The breeze was cool and it didn't feel too humid. But Charleston broke another heat record Tuesday afternoon.

The thermometer popped 79 degrees at 2 p.m. at the National Weather Service office in North Charleston, the official gauge.

The high broke a record of 77 degrees set in 1939.

And the warmth spread around: Summerville reached 81 degrees.

The sorta heat wave would seem to be another blast of wacky weather this winter following snow in the Upstate and floodwaters working their way down the state rivers.

"It's what we get a lot this time of year," said Weather Service meteorologist Jonathan Lamb.

"It heats up for a few days, drops back down, then starts inching up again," he said.

Highs will be back down in the 50s by Friday, then into the 60s by Sunday.

It's been a mild winter so far, with only a few nights below freezing and no nights in the frigid low 20s or teens. Jan. 14 also set a record high of 80 degrees. It's the second relatively warm winter in a row, but it's worth pointing out that last year's non-winter followed a season of snow, ice storms and cold.

The old record stood for more than 70 years, set so long ago that The News and Courier reported it as a heat wave.

The story ran right next to a report about a state constable seizing illegal whiskey, or moonshine, from the H.H. Rabens establishment on King Street. Rabens posted $200 bail. 

Reach Bo Petersen at @bopete on Twitter or 843-937-5744.

