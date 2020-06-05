Another protest set for SC Capitol; curfew in Charleston planned for start of weekend

Protesters and leaders in Charleston and Columbia prepared for another day of demonstrations Saturday, a week after violence followed peaceful marches in both cities.

On Friday, shouts for justice, police accountability and racial equity continued for a seventh consecutive day, as hundreds of people, including members of the University of South Carolina football team, converged on the S.C. Governor’s Mansion.

In downtown Charleston, the peaceful protests took place just before an overnight curfew kicked in, as city leaders left open the possibility of calling for another one Saturday night.

Columbia leaders did not have a curfew as demonstrators there gathered on Friday outside the heavily barricaded governor's mansion chanting “We will not kneel." Gov. Henry McMaster was at an event in the Upstate when the protesters arrived.

“We will not kneel today because an officer kneeled at the wrong time for a long time,” Rye Martinez, of Columbia, announced over a megaphone to the crowd. “We all make mistakes, we all do bad things, but at the end of the day we don’t want it to take a life.”

Protesters shouted demands, including not using federal grant money to militarize police departments, longer training stints in police academies and allowing for public release of police body camera footage. They then made a 1-mile trek to the S.C. Statehouse, site of most of the city's recent peaceful rallies, where organizers and politicians made speeches.

Marchers had no plans to walk by the Columbia Police Department headquarters, where police cars and flags were burned and several officers and protesters were hurt in clashes.

Police stood and watched, but were passive with the crowd. A law enforcement helicopter swirled above overheard and a military vehicle sat on Lincoln Street near the governor's mansion.

Demonstrators were expected to return to the Statehouse on Saturday afternoon.

A heavy law enforcement presence will continue to watch over protesters in Charleston a week after riot-gear-clad police struggled to contain an angry mob smashing, looting and burning there.

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said deputies will be prepared on Saturday, donning shin, arm and chest guards, as well as helmets.

As a precaution, Charleston police have boarded up the city's Lockwood Boulevard station. Police Chief Luther Reynolds said locally they have not had issues, but departments nationally, and in Myrtle Beach, along with Columbia, have.

The National Guard is also available this weekend if needed, Reynolds said.

On May 30, as an 11 p.m. curfew hit, police used spray and smoke to move the protests away. On Sunday, Charleston police officers arrested demonstrators in the city's Marion Square after using tear gas and pepper balls to get them to disperse.

Reynolds stressed that his officers were on high alert after Saturday's unrest.

The response on Sunday brought criticism from the ACLU of South Carolina and other local leaders. At least two black leaders left a meeting with the Sheriff's Office last week expecting a public apology from law enforcement officials, they told The Post and Courier. Cannon, in a Friday news conference, did not apologize for the response.

The tensions from last weekend have lingered all week over the protests in Charleston as organizers, throughout the week, have warned demonstrators about the possibility of aggressive police action. But none occurred. At times, police officers have joined in on marches or knelt during moments of silence.

On Friday, organizers took to Colonial Lake, White Point Garden and Marion Square, just hours before the city's downtown curfew went into effect at 9 p.m. At times, organizers seemed weary at the end of what, for many, was a long week.

Marcus McDonald, one of the organizers of Charleston's regular marches urged people to clear out well ahead of the curfew.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," McDonald told roughly 100 people at Colonial Lake before the crowd swelled by at least another 100 as they continued to march. Demonstrators celebrated what would have been the 27th birthday of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her Louisville home in March.

In Charleston, just after 6 p.m., protesters arrived in Marion Square, where they, too, took a moment of silence to honor Floyd.

Before the crowd dispersed for the evening, an organizer vowed to continue the marches beyond the weekend. They would keep going, she said, through June 17, the five-year anniversary of the shooting at Emanuel AME church.

Reporters David Cloninger, Joey Cranney, Jessica Holdman, Jamie Lovegrove, Mikaela Porter, Chloe Johnson and Andy Shain contributed to this report.