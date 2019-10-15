During her time at The Citadel, Army 2nd Lt. Sarah Zorn was featured in numerous articles for breaking barriers as the first woman to serve as the regimental commander of the historic military college's Corps of Cadets.

But pictures are also worth a thousand words, and the trailblazing Citadel graduate is now being honored as one of six people whose passion and commitment is changing the landscape of their time. Her portrait was taken by famous photographer Annie Leibovitz as part of a special project for tech giant Google.

Leibovitz became aware of Zorn when she was profiled by The New York Times in February. The American portrait photographer, known for her images of celebrities and most notably photographing musician John Lennon the same day he died, showed up on campus on April to take Zorn's picture.

"I hope to have left The Citadel a better place and wish to continue to impact my community, my country and the lives of the people around me in a positive manner," Zorn said in a statement. "In my humble opinion, we influence change not through momentous occurrences but instead thorough our decisions to continually do the next right thing."

Zorn's picture was one of many for Google's project that aimed to "portray extraordinary people who are defined by their fierce desire to make the world a better place, no matter how daunting the obstacles," a statement from Google said. All the portraits were taken by Leibovitz with a Google Pixel smartphone.

The photo staff asked Zorn where she felt "most like herself" and ended up taking her portrait at the marsh behind the barracks, her dorm room and a quiet spot in the garden at the Citadel president's house. Zorn's roommate, Cagney Irving, tagged alongside her friend for the day. At the end of the day, Leibovitz also took several pictures of the two roomies by the Citadel War Memorial for them to keep.

"Having the honor to work with Ms. Leibovitz and observe her creative genius and artistic processes up close was a magnificent and rare day," Citadel spokeswoman Kim Keelor-Parker said in a statement. "(She) was warm and caring. She demonstrated a deep empathy for her subject, and really for everyone around her."

Other people featured in the project include Bryan Stevenson, an equal justice lawyer in Alabama; Noor Tagouri, a Muslim-American journalist; Chase Strangio, a trans-rights activist; Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, an environmental and hip-hop activist; and Winona LaDuke, an environmental activist based in Minnesota.

Zorn graduated from the Citadel in May, and is currently in training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma where she is undergoing training for military intelligence.

Leibovitz is no stranger to the military. Her father served as an officer in the Air Force and she took some of her earliest photographs when her family was stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam War.

You can view Leibovitz's Google project titled "Face Forward" at store.google.com/magazine/annie_leibovitz_pixel.