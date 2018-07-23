Sickly goats with matted hair. Ungelded mules. More than 100 sick dogs and puppies suffering in a puppy mill. Malnourished horses. The cases that Michelle Reid of Valiant Animal Rescue and Relief investigates range from inhumane treatment to downright cruelty.
Caitlyn the pit bull made national headlines when she was found in Charleston with her blackened tongue sticking out of her duct-taped muzzle, but Reid said while Caitlyn's case was horrible, it doesn't come close to the cruelty she's seen.
"I've worked the largest cockfighting case in South Carolina, which is still an open investigation, dog-fighting cases, bestiality, torture, strangulation," she said. "Sometimes it’s difficult. My focus when I'm on a scene is doing the best job I can to give those animals a voice. It's not until I get off that it hits me, but I do enjoy getting those animals out of the situation, and I enjoy making (the perpetrators) go to jail and be held accountable."
A few weeks ago, she scooped up a small pit bull after a report that a Sumter County man threw a dog over a fence into a vacant lot.
Reid, the only animal forensics specialist in the state who consults with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, was called in to work the case. When she found the dog, Jeremy, he was in terrible shape.
"He was skin and bones, just emaciated. He was weak and had a large wound on his back that was full of maggots," she said. "He was in awful shape. I've never seen so many maggots on one animal before."
He was taken to an emergency vet in Mount Pleasant for his wound to be cleaned. He needed multiple transfusions and surgery. His case is graphically documented on the Valiant's Facebook page as a way to show people what Reid deals with on a daily basis.
Once animals are stabilized, Valiant places them in foster care where they can be rehabilitated and prepared for adoption.
Reid is the Valiant's only employee, but she has a close-knit group of volunteers and foster homes that help her once the animals are rescued. She also relies on private donors to fund her work once the animals are taken.
Without someone with Reid's expertise in handling abuse cases, Lt. Freddie Bradshaw of the Sumter Police Department's Organized Crime and Vice Control Unit said law enforcement would be at a loss. "Our forensics people would not be able to (process these cruelty cases)."
Another Sumter Police Department detective Sgt. Joe Lane said he's watched her use equipment that could find dead dogs that were buried.
"Normally, we run into dogs that have been abused when we have served drug warrants," he said. "Valiant has brought their expertise and were able to help us in ways we did not have the expertise or the equipment to do."
Reid has slowly built her business and trained extensively. "Everything from forensic training to working with the Miami-Dade medical examiner, I've done a lot of training, and I work strictly with law enforcement."
She not only processes animal crime scenes but also examines evidence in a working lab where it can stored. "We maintain a chain of custody," she said. "It's under lock and key with 24-hour surveillance and the lab has cold storage."
In Sumter County, Bradshaw said he had Reid provide a synopsis of her credentials and expertise and presented it to the judge before she even processed a crime scene, "so when we got to warrants, he'd know who we were dealing with."
One high-profile abuse case that Reid worked was Brick's in Williamsburg County in 2016. The pit bull's owner had cut the dog's ears off and posted pictures of him on Facebook. Reid says the crime scene had been cleaned along with the scissors used. "I found blood on the inside of the scissors and also fingerprints," she said. "I used luminol to make the blood show up. And then I presented my findings to the sheriff."
That offender was prosecuted for ill treatment of animals and was sentenced to five years, a victory for Reid, who, despite the toll that working with abused animals can take, loves her work because she can help animals.
"I’ve always felt that it's important for people be held accountable for cruelty to animals and children," she said. "Because if people are able to hurt an animal, they are able to hurt people."
In June, a 70-year-old woman in Florence County named Donna Keller Lee was indicted on 39 counts of ill treatment of animals after Valiant helped rescue 133 dogs that were in bad shape, infested with parasites, mange, and bacterial infections. Some of the dogs were pregnant.
"The Donna Lee case was a large-scale commercial breeder case," Reid said. "I removed the animals, and I did all the animal documentation. We got a direct indictment, which is amazing and unheard of. She was originally selling them online and at the flea market, where there’s no oversight. We're trying to get flea markets to stop selling animals period."
As the only animal forensics specialist in the state, Reid spends her days driving from one end of the state to the other and said her organization relies on donations to help pay the vet bills, which are astronomical.
"I don't have time to run to the news every time we save an animal," she said. "It's difficult to look at your budget, and you can potentially save over 200 animals or you can hire a marketer. I'm going to help the animals."