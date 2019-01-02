The long-anticipated new boat landing near Goose Creek is dead in the water.
Berkeley County announced Monday that property availability for a new landing near the Bushy Park Industrial Complex, located on Bushy Park Road, was not approved by the complex's parent company, Pacolet Milliken Enterprises Inc.
Ralph Walker, executive vice president of energy and infrastructure with Pacolet Milliken, said most of the tenants inside the complex did not want a publicly accessible boat landing near the site. Walker added that the company had already earmarked the property, which sits on the edge of the Cooper River, for a new headquarters building.
“We just felt it was inappropriate to have a public boat landing within the perimeter of an industrial park that has 24-hour guarded access. We have highly trained workers and significant safety protocols," Walker said. “It was to be located on the best part of our entire site. It was one we earmarked for a potentially new company headquarters.”
Senior officials with Cooper River Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pacolet Milliken, which manages the industrial center at Bushy Park, had been working for years with Berkeley County to place a new boat landing at the saltwater site. Berkeley County released a conceptual design for the new boat landing in June that also included 152 parking spots, a boat ramp, floating docks, and a paddle boat launch.
But senior management with Cooper River's parent company said they were "substantially unaware of this project until 2018."
When the county learned that the group didn't approve of the property use, county councilmen said they had been duped.
"We were made to look like fools to be quite honest with you. ... It completely blindsided us," said County Councilman Tommy Newell. "It's unfortunate. I’m hoping that we can do something with the existing boat landing at some point."
The existing landing straddles Bushy Park Road and gives access to freshwater and saltwater. The freshwater side of the existing landing, which leads to a reservoir, has no issues. But on the saltwater side, boaters are often stuck in the mud because the water is too shallow at low tide. Boat engines can be damaged trying to rev up in low tide.
Councilman Kevin Cox understands this inconvenience. He recently tried to take his boat and go duck hunting with his daughter and dog at the landing.
"It was frustrating to look out there. For 100 yards, you see nothing but mud," Cox said.
Residents are also frustrated.
Ted Bouthiller Jr., a Moncks Corner resident, said the Bushy Park landing used to bustle with anglers anxious to dip into the saltwater.
He's disappointed to see the plans fall through.
“It’s been a huge letdown," he said.
Since 2008, shoppers in Berkeley County have paid an extra penny on each dollar spent to fix intersections, widen some roads and repave others. The boat landing was added to the list of projects to be funded.
In 2013, a feasibility study was conducted. It showed dredging wasn’t a possibility because the fine silt was likely to fill in again quickly.
Pacolet Milliken said the county would be reimbursed for the study and the conceptual design. As the county changed administration, Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb was not available for comment Wednesday.
With Bushy Park plans coming to a stop, boaters can opt for freshwater access at the Cypress Gardens boat landing or at Spiers Landing in Bonneau.