For a lot of former and current military members, experts have found they tend to avoid receiving preventative help when suicidal thoughts initially emerge. This results in substantial suicide rates.
“It is striking to me that there is such a large population not getting help,” said Dr. Tracy Stecker, a psychologist and professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.
In 2016 the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reported over 6,000 veteran suicides nationally and 120 in South Carolina.
To address this concern, a few years ago Stecker and her colleagues applied for a research grant with the Department of Defense to conduct an intervention study. This program, now in its sixth year, seeks to increase the likelihood that these individuals will seek mental health treatment during suicidal episodes.
For those veterans and military members who have come in contact with the study, Stecker and her team have found they are usually twice as likely to seek help versus their counterparts who weren’t part of the program. Though they have yet to round up all of the data, they have noted improved mental health treatment use for their participants at a rate two to three times that of traditional methods.
“I’m really hoping that we can improve this type of intervention,” Stecker said.
In South Carolina, the suicide rate for veterans is noticeably higher than that of the average South Carolina citizen. According to U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs data for South Carolina veterans between the ages of 33 to 54, the suicide rate is almost twice that of the national suicide rate for regular citizens of the same age, with South Carolina veterans sitting at a rate of 36.5 and the national rate being 18.6.
"There's just so many statistics out right now," said Sandra Wilson, a program assistant that works with Stecker. "And no one talks about it."
For Stecker, her work started with her running a similar program for individuals specifically with substance abuse issues. Noticing that the work they were doing could possibly translate to the suicidal military community, she decided to do just that.
The overall process involves Stecker and her colleagues following their participants for a year after initially educating them on mental health resources available. Prior to this program, Stecker said, there weren't a lot of resources directly provided by health care systems to immediately help these individuals. Even now, resources are lacking, she said.
When it comes to something like suicide, Stecker said it’s something that’s complex and whatever is prompting suicidal thoughts needs to be immediately addressed.
“Suicide is very unusual,” she said.
For example, she said one of the common issues they started noticing among participants was the impact of sleep deprivation. According to Stecker, sleep deprivation is usually something that precedes suicidal thoughts.
She said a lot of veterans won't reach out to health experts out of fear of being put on medication.
“Some do not want that,” she said.
This was especially prevalent among individuals who were already taking medication for pain and anxiety. That’s why ideally they hope to partner with a crisis hotline to provide immediate help when necessary. Though a lot of emergency rooms have suicide specialists, sometimes emergency rooms tend immediately hospitalize patients, which isn’t always the best course of action.
Some of the veterans they have come in contact with have actually avoided seeking help out of fear of hospitalization.
“There are a lot of options,” she said. “It’s a very difficult thing to admit you’re struggling, it’s hard to ask for help.”