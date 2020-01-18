The Wedge, a deteriorating 1,500-acre plantation in the heart of the Santee Delta, has been taken off the market while its owner, the University of South Carolina, decides what to do with the historic property.

In its September report “Our Secret Delta,” The Post and Courier documented how USC had allowed the property to fall into disrepair.

A visit revealed paint falling in strips, shutters hanging off windows, a porch that had begun to sag.

“It seems like demolition by neglect,” said Randal McClure, director of The Village Museum in McClellanville. “It’s a property that’s central to the history of the Santee Delta.”

In the 1970s, it housed a globally recognized insect laboratory operated by Richard B. Dominick. Dominick collected more than 25,000 moths and 1,000 butterflies from the plantation, which he called "the world's largest bug trap."

After Dominick died in 1976, his family sold the property to USC, which also used it for research. The university later shuttered the lab and put the house on the market, asking $4 million in 2014.

No takers emerged.

Last year, the university ordered a new appraisal, which the newspaper obtained under the state’s Freedom of Information Act. The newspaper submitted its FOIA in July. It took more than 5 months for the university to release the public records.

The appraiser set the market value as $3.2 million and stated that it would cost between $500,000 and $1 million to renovate the house.

“The Wedge is not currently for sale,” said Jeffrey Stensland, interim chief communications officer for USC.

He said university officials are studying the appraisal to decide their next moves. They have no timetable to do this, he said.

Meantime, the property continues to degrade, frustrating historians and preservationists.

“There is a sense of urgency,” said Selden B. “Bud” Hill, emeritus director of The Village Museum. “Every day they let it sit there rotting it gets worse.”

Tommy Graham, a retired McClellanville builder who restored historical structures across the Lowcountry, said only a handful of truly important historic plantation homes are left in the Santee Delta. The Wedge is one of them, he said.

"They're letting it melt away," Graham said, adding that the house shares features found in downtown Charleston mansions. “It’s special, especially because of its connection to the Lucas family.”

Jonathan Lucas arrived in Charleston in 1786 and found new ways to automate rice milling. His son, William Lucas, also was an inventor and built The Wedge.

Their work generated enormous profits for plantation owners. But, as with Eli Whitney's cotton gin, the Lucas-designed mills also increased demand for more slaves, binding the South to slave-based agriculture.

Hill and McClure said The Wedge isn’t the only important historical property in the area that’s threatened by neglect.

The U.S. Forest Service’s two-century-old Tibwin Plantation house in the Francis Marion National Forest is in even worse shape, propped up by timbers. Walnut Grove Plantation and an old Civilian Conservation Corps camp building near Awendaw also are in disrepair.

The Forest Service recognizes that both Tibwin and Walnut Grove need work, said Jason Moser, district archaeologist for the Forest Service. Moser said he joined the district in September, "and Tibwin is definitely on my radar as one of the top three projects we need to do." He said the agency likely will need to find partners outside government to come up with the kind of money to restore those plantations and find sustainable uses for them.

But it's galling to Hill and McClure that important publicly owned properties are going to seed.

"They need to do the right thing and sell The Wedge to someone who will use it, and same with Tibwin," Hill said.