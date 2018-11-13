Derrick Lamont Furtick

Derrick Lamont Furtick. Provided

 Provided

Officials with the S.C. Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at a maximum security prison in Dorchester County. 

Derrick Lamont Furtick, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution died around 9 p.m. Monday, said Dexter Lee, a spokesman for the agency. 

Furtick, 31, was serving a 30-year sentence after he was found guilty of kidnapping in Orangeburg County on May 25, 2017, according to court and SCDC records. 

Information on his cause and manner of death were not available on Tuesday. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.