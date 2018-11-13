Officials with the S.C. Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at a maximum security prison in Dorchester County.
Derrick Lamont Furtick, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution died around 9 p.m. Monday, said Dexter Lee, a spokesman for the agency.
Furtick, 31, was serving a 30-year sentence after he was found guilty of kidnapping in Orangeburg County on May 25, 2017, according to court and SCDC records.
Information on his cause and manner of death were not available on Tuesday.