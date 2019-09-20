You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story
Our Secret Delta

An epic story about power, beauty and how one of SC's last great places faces new threats

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

Chapter 1

The Flow

The Santee Delta is a mysterious place, with secrets hidden by neglect and time.

It’s difficult to love sometimes, especially when deer flies hit your skin like hailstones.

And it’s difficult to see, even, because the delta is so flat and wild that forests hide vistas behind curtains of brown and green.

Yet once you get a little altitude, with a drone or from guides who know its past, this place opens like a grand old book.

Then its pages tell of inventions that changed the course of history, of rice called Carolina Gold, of the blistered hands of enslaved people who built one of the world’s agricultural wonders, of the ebb and flow of money and wont.

And also stories about baseball teams and ducks. About aging alligators with names like Big Bertha and Truck Biter. About old threats and new.

And water.

Always water, whether the stories are new or old, tragedies or mysteries.

So, before we get to the stories and secrets, let’s get our bearings, let’s follow the water.

Read more at https://data.postandcourier.com/saga/our-secret-delta/page/1

Roseate Spoonbills.JPG
Buy Now

A flock of roseate spoonbills fly over a rice field at the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center. Lauren Petracca/Staff
+37 Photos: Scenes from the Santee Delta
Beach erosion.JPG
Buy Now

Cedar Island's beach is eroding under the onslaught of rising seas and a decrease in silt flushed down the Santee River. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Tony Bartelme at 843-937-5554. Follow him on Twitter @tbartelme.

Tags

Tony Bartelme is senior projects reporter for The Post and Courier. He has earned national honors from the Nieman, Scripps, Loeb and National Press foundations and is a three-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Reach him at 843-937-5554 and @tbartelme

Watchdog/Public Service Editor

Glenn Smith is editor of the Watchdog and Public Service team and helped write the newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, “Till Death Do Us Part.” He is a Connecticut native and a longtime crime reporter.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.