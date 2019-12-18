Dorchester County residents might soon catch a glimpse of the Marine Corps' most elite war fighters in action.

The unit, known as the Raiders, will conduct "surveillance, advanced communications, raid, reconnaissance," convoy training and helicopter landings in the area, according to an agreement between the county and the Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command.

Criminals should also be on high alert.

George Bailey, chairman of Dorchester County Council told The Post and Courier that if the group spotted "suspicious neighbors," they would report them to federal and local authorities.

The agreement that allowed the special operations unit to operate in the area was passed at a council meeting on Dec. 9. It will last at least three years.

The separation of the military and police has been a longstanding debate among constitutional scholars and legal experts. Susan Dunn, the legal director and interim executive director for the American Civil Liberty Union in South Carolina, said the arrangement is concerning if the Marines are targeting certain individuals.

"It seems problematic because historically there has been a separation between the police and the military," Dunn said. "We're not at war with our own people. Their report shouldn't be anything more than any other citizen's would be."

But most residents do not have access to military-grade surveillance technology or go through an intense selection process to join a group whose main job is to hunt and kill high-value targets.

Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, known as MARSOC, is based out of Camp Lejeune, N.C., and is comprised of nearly 3,000 military personnel.

It's highly selective, and those who want to join the unit have to pass a rigorous six-month course where they learn reconnaissance, counter-terrorism techniques and man hunting. Their motto is "Always Faithful, Always Forward."

Sgt. Rick Carson, a spokesman for the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, said their office is not guiding or directing any of their training.

"The reference to surveillance is that conducted of and during the training," Carson said. "While in Dorchester County, if any training participant did observe a crime or suspicious activity occur, we would expect them to report that incident just as one of our citizens may do."

The county has agreed to a non-disclosure agreement where they will not publicize any "MARSOC tactics, techniques, procedures, methods of training, or exercise concepts" and also agreed "not to disclose the locations of dates of the MARSOC exercises."

Training will only happen on public property, the memo states.

County officials said it's a chance to build a relationship with the branch in case of an emergency.

"The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office gains nothing monetarily or professionally from this," Carson said. "However, should a major national or international event present itself during the time of training, it would be good to know the Marines are nearby."

Since being activated in 2006 by the Pentagon, MARSOC has had 300 deployments across 13 countries, awarded more than 300 valor awards, and that 43 Raiders and two service dogs had been killed in training and combat operations, according to the Marine Corps Times.

Operations that the elite Marine unit has been involved in include Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve in Syria, Juniper Shield in Africa and Pacific Eagle in the Philippines.

Tiffany Norton, a spokeswoman for Dorchester County, deferred all comment to Marine Corps Special Operations Command. Gunnery Sgt. Lynn Kinney did not return a request for comment sent by email Tuesday and Wednesday.

With several federal and military installations in the Charleston area, public training exercises are becoming more common.

In May, FBI helicopters were spotted in Charleston during a training exercise, which caused a stir on social media. In August, military airplanes, boats and vehicles flooded Charleston’s highways, seaports, airspace and railways for a joint exercise between the Army and Air Force.

“I don’t know why the Marines chose Dorchester County, but I’m glad they did,” Sheriff L.C. Knight said in a statement.