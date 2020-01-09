train accident.jpg
An Amtrak train carrying passengers is stopped on the tracks at the intersection of Hanahan Road and Railroad Avenue after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

An Amtrak train has stopped on the border of North Charleston and Hanahan after striking and killing a pedestrian on the track, officials said.

The accident happened around 10 a.m., Lt. Cassie Brooks with Hanahan Police said.

An Amtrak spokeswoman confirmed the train stopped after it "came into contact" with a pedestrian. No customers or crew members have been reported injured, she said. 

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office confirmed they had been called out to the scene. The person has not been identified.

The train originated in Savannah and was heading to New York, according to Amtrak. It stopped at the intersection of Hanahan Road and Railroad Avenue.

The train resumed service at 2:44 p.m., said Kimberly Woods, an Amtrak spokeswoman. 

Hanahan police are investigating the incident and Amtrack is cooperating with the investigation, Woods said. 

