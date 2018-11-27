One of the last all-boys public schools in South Carolina could shut its doors by the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Prestige Preparatory Academy opened in the fall of 2016 as a public charter school sponsored by the Charleston County School District with a mission of providing "boy-specific" education in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Since then, it has faced difficulties including low student enrollment, massive teacher turnover, budgetary problems and a tenuous lease on a dilapidated building in North Charleston's former Naval Shipyard.
The Charleston County School Board considered revoking Prestige Prep's charter in March, citing the school's low academic performance and financial difficulties. After a six-hour meeting, the board voted 7-1 to let the school stay open if it revised its budget, created an academic plan for each student and came up with a plan to increase enrollment to 85 students by June 30.
Today the student headcount stands at about 53, which is below the threshold the board believed would make the school financially sustainable. Since charter schools receive their funding on a per-pupil basis, small schools often have a hard time covering overhead costs like salaries and facility rentals.
School board member Todd Garrett, who chairs the Audit and Finance Committee and cast the only no vote at the hearing in March, said Tuesday it was a mistake to let the school keep operating. He said the school will likely run out of money to pay its employees sometime next semester.
"My question is, what's good for the kids?" Garrett said. "Do we prop up a charter school that does not do a demonstrably better job than Charleston County does?"
Reached by phone Tuesday, school founder and Principal Joyce Coleman said the school had held up its end of the bargain after the March school board hearing, including submitting a plan to get enrollment up to 85.
"We’re not giving up the ship and saying this is the end of it," Coleman said. She referred further questions to local attorney Kelvin Huger, who could not immediately be reached.
Prestige Preparatory is one of the last schools of its kind in the state. Gender-segregated public schools saw a brief revival in the late 2000s, enabled by a 2006 amendment to the federal law known as Title IX.
South Carolina was an early adopter of the idea under Democratic state Education Superintendent Jim Rex, who hired a statewide coordinator for single-gender initiatives in 2007 and began offering free training for teachers at those schools. By 2008, state records indicated that 214 public schools were offering single-gender programs, including gender-segregated all-boys and all-girls schools.
The trend quickly fell out of favor at the state and national level. Detractors condemned the research supporting the supposed benefits as pseudoscience, particularly after the American Psychological Association found "no significant benefits for boys or girls" in a 2014 report.
In South Carolina, Rex's successor, Republican Superintendent Mick Zais, eliminated the single-gender coordinator position from his office. In the state's last unofficial count in 2015, just 26 schools were offering single-gender programs.
At least one other school, North Charleston's Morningside Middle, ceased operating its single-gender academies in 2017.
The Rev. Chris Collins, a school board member from North Charleston, asked the board on Monday to provide $100,000 to help Prestige keep its doors open this school year. Previously, in July 2016, the board forgave $300,000 in debt that was owed to the district by Pattison’s Academy for Comprehensive Education, a charter school serving a small population of students with multiple and severe disabilities.
Collins said the district ought to at least give Prestige three full school years to prove itself.
"It makes it hard to keep up enrollment when you're constantly threatening to close the school," Collins said.
Collins' motion failed in a 6-2 vote.