Amid tough times for golf, another troubled course near Columbia could make way for homes

COLUMBIA — A second golf course near Columbia could be plowed under to make room for more houses, as the owner seeks to bring in an investor amid tough long-term challenges for the game.

The Windermere Club in Richland County staved off a foreclosure sale this month by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and the owner is working with a possible investor from Georgia, who he did not identify, that could keep it going.

Owner John Bakhaus said he cannot rule out putting houses over the course, a creation of top golf designer Pete Dye.

The investor he is working with primarily is interested in 80 acres of undeveloped nearby land, Bakhaus said, but might need to use the course land as well for the project to make business sense.

Bakhaus describes the course design as more memorable than most and points out that the 18th hole placed on a list of the best 18 golf holes in South Carolina as published by The Post and Courier in 2017.

He praises the course as something worth preserving. "You don't throw a Mona Lisa in the trash can."

Bakhaus said, however, that many baby boomers are aging out of the game and fewer young people are taking it up to replace them. For many young people, he said, golf is too tough to learn and takes too long to play a round.

America simply built too many golf courses in the 1980s and 1990s, he said. Often, those courses were built as part of an adjacent residential development, giving the neighbors a beautiful view.

"They expected golf to grow forever, and it didn't do that," Bakhaus said.

Now neighbors in South Carolina and across the country are losing their views. In 2019, Richland County Council let the Golf Club of South Carolina at Crickentree in Blythewood be redeveloped, changing the zoning despite neighbors' objections that the change would damage their property values.

The developer at Crickentree did agree to a wider buffer zone of 250 yards between existing houses and the construction of about 200 homes on the former course.

If Windermere were to follow Crickentree, that could trigger another contentious rezoning fight at Richland County Council.

Bakhaus said the course has suffered economically because so few of the people who bought homes overlooking its fairways are members at the country club, which also offers swimming, tennis and dining. He estimates that only about 8 percent of the neighbors join the club.

"It makes it very hard to survive when the people who live by it don't support it," Bakhaus said.

Neighborhood groups have been working for more than a year to find a positive solution, including meeting with Bakhaus, said Rob Szwec, president of the Longcreek Plantation Property Owners Association. Options that have been considered includ the continuing operation of the course, leaving that land undeveloped as a conservation area or for walking and bicycling as a recreation area, Szwec said.

At one point the group's board and some individual homeowners considered buying the club and course, he said. A deal with an outside buyer was announced in 2019 but later fell through.

The homeowners group hopes the golf club will not close for residential development, Szwec said. Bakhaus said he believes he needs to come to a resolution with his potential investor in the next 60 days.