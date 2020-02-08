Amid redevelopment, flames rage through North Charleston's old Chicora Elementary School

Firefighters doused the flames and began their investigation into what caused an overnight blaze at a former North Charleston elementary school that was being redeveloped by a local nonprofit.

North Charleston firefighters were called to the old Chicora Elementary School on Success Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday, and arrived to find flames rising through the auditorium's roof.

Crews couldn't safely enter the building, so units from Charleston and St. Andrews joined in to fight the blaze from above, North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said. Nobody was injured, and fire inspectors deployed a drone and began walking through the building to determine what caused the fire.

The building, which hosted elementary students from 1935-2012, was being renovated to house Allegro Charter School of Music, which currently teaches middle and high school students at a smaller campus in downtown Charleston. An early learning center for children from low-income households would also use the space.

Local nonprofit Metanoia led the renovation efforts and expected to reopen the building as soon as 2021. It's unclear how the fire will affect those plans.