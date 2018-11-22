If You Go

American Pickers hopes to hunt for treasure beyond The Footlight Players during its January visit to the Charleston area. If you have a collection ripe for their picking, you can call the show at 1-855-OLD-RUST, or e-mail AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. The show is only interested in private collections, which means antique shops, museums, flea markets and other venues open to the public aren't eligible for consideration.