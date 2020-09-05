Amari President laid to rest during Summerville funeral service Saturday

Brother. Son. Athlete. Rising star.

Amari Tra-Vaughn President was laid to rest Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Summerville, 11 days after he died unexpectedly after coming home from football practice.

The 16-year-old was a coming into his own as a public servant. He had a passion for politics and was a volunteer for Joe Biden's presidential campaign in South Carolina.

Amari had already finished his application to Clemson University, his sisters said, and talked about becoming an attorney. He debated relatives and convinced them to vote for his favorite leaders, and always came to family reunions armed with datasets and historical context.

Busy as he was, he would always take care of his sisters, letting them use his computer to print homework and making eggs to order whenever they were hungry.

More than a week after his sudden death, the family is still in shock.

At the Saturday outdoor service, parked cars overflowed onto Gahagan Road and filled the parking lot of a nearby church. A praise band could be heard as attendees walked from their cars down the road toward the gates of the cemetery.

Acknowledging the heat, speakers, who included several of his cousins and pastors, said they would keep the service short. But there was a lot to say about the young man and the service continued for a couple hours.

Family and friends filled three large tents and others stood at the edge of the cemetery, some carrying umbrellas or standing under the shade of trees, mostly socially distanced and all wearing masks. Some wore masks with Amari President's photo and name on them and others were marked with Amari's name and an orange Clemson paw.

People were dressed in orange and purple as Amari wanted to attend Clemson. Other family were wearing VOTE T-shirts made by his grandmother Javane President. On the back was written #Amariforpresident2020.

A group of his football teammates all stood together.

Reverend Isaac Holt Royal Missionary Baptist Church talked about the time Amari President spoke to the church during the Get Out the Vote campaign. Holt recalled how President brought his briefcase with him that had the presidential seal on it. “He was only 14. He couldn’t even vote yet and he had people signing up that day.”

Amari President was found unresponsive in the shower after returning home from football practice on Aug. 25, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. He was taken to Trident Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. that night. The coroner expects it won’t be easy to determine what caused the energetic teen to die suddenly.

He is survived by his parents, three older sisters, and a younger brother.

Grace Beahm Alford contributed to this report.