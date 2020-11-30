Almost 1,500 acres added to Francis Marion forest in conservation deal

McCLELLANVILLE — Another 1,450 acres were added to the Francis Marion National Forest in a recent conservation deal.

The property is north of the town of McClellanville, between Old Georgetown Road and U.S. Highway 17, in the northern end of Charleston County.

Crossed with dirt roads through a longleaf pine landscape, the Atlantic Creosote parcel will add to existing trails in the forest, including the East Coast Greenway and Walter Ezell Route bike trail, according to a U.S. Forest Service release.

Rare and endangered species also live on the land, including at least three clusters of the red cockaded woodpecker.

The purchase is the largest-ever by acreage for the Charleston County Greenbelt program, Director Cathy Ruff said. The fund pays to preserve land for parks and conservation purposes, and one of its goals it to preserve more than 10,000 acres in the Francis Marion forest.

Its last private owner was White Oak Forestry Corp., a firm owned by Evening Post Industries, the same company that owns The Post and Courier.

The deal was brokered by the Open Space Institute, a conservation nonprofit that has worked on conserving more than 8,000 acres around the forest since 2014. Charleston County property records show White Oak was paid $4.1 million for the parcel in late 2019, and that OSI in turn sold it to the federal government in October.

The greenbelt program awarded just under $3 million for the purchase, with the rest of the price coming from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

“The greenbelt fund is one of the best tools the county has to control development and open up all kinds of opportunities for bicycling, hiking and paddling," Beeser Molton, chair of the Greenbelt Advisory Board, said in a statement.

"Especially during the pandemic, we have seen how critical it is to continue to add to our inventory of public lands and make them more accessible to the general public," Molton said.

OSI Senior Vice President Nate Berry said the deal underscores his group's goal of "making the forest more accessible and enjoyable for the public, while preserving crucial habitat for countless species of plants and animals."

The Francis Marion, though a national forest, has several private parcels or "inholdings" within its boundaries. The White Oak tract was the largest contiguous inholding still in private hands before the deal, according to a U.S. Forest Service release. It was surrounded on all sides by public lands.

Development pressures around the forest and these private parcels can sometimes cause conflict with forest management techniques, like prescribed burns that maintain natural longleaf pine habitat. While the fires are needed to ensure pine landscapes persist, they can lead to complaints over smoke or road closures from neighbors.