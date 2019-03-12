Antwon and Andrea Gregg

Antwon Gregg and Andrea Gregg. Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man they believe fatally shot another man near Goose Creek on Sunday. 

Antwon Gregg, 32, was taken into custody Monday night, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

The Goose Creek resident faces one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 

Eugene Fordham, a 64-year-old Moncks Corner resident, was visiting a home at 3501 Harbour Lake Drive when he was shot, according to County Coroner George Oliver. Investigators believe he was shot while answering a door at the home on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office stated. 

He was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest by deputies responding to a call shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Fordham was transported to a hospital, where he died, the Sheriff's Office stated. 

Earlier Monday, authorities arrested Andrea Anna Octivia Gregg, 29, of Otranto Road in North Charleston, and charged her with accessory after the fact to murder.

The Sheriff's Office did not state whether the two suspects are related. 

Fordham’s death is the third homicide investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this year, according to a Post and Courier database. There have been 12 slayings in the tri-county area in 2019.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.