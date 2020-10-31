Alleged sexual assaults came after year of mayhem at SC juvenile detention center

COLUMBIA — Girls were arguing, and Nicole Carter wanted to avoid another fight. Verbal feuds often turned to punches at the South Carolina juvenile detention center. So the correctional officer split up the girls in a housing unit, taking some to a cafeteria for dinner and leaving others behind.

The boys and girls who came to the Midlands Evaluation Center changed constantly, but the behavior inside the facility often didn’t. Mostly teenagers, they could be rowdy, volatile and difficult for officers to control.

Before Carter returned to the dorm with the group of girls, another officer stopped her with a warning. If Carter brought them back inside, some could get attacked. That officer led the girls away, and Carter reentered the dorm.

Neither stopped to secure a hallway door behind them.

That was one of a series of key missteps by officers on that December day, which ended with boys allegedly sexually assaulting four girls at the center, what is supposed to be a secure facility for children.

The incident came after a line of violent events involving youths held there last year, a Post and Courier investigation found.

The facility is one of the state’s three detention centers where children who run into trouble with the law are temporarily held to be evaluated before they are sentenced, many for nonviolent crimes. Yet, in the months leading up to Dec. 15, youths there were exposed to danger and harm on a regular basis, according to hundreds of pages of incident reports, agency data and interviews.

In 2019, children assaulted each other, on average, more than once every two days, documents show. And they injured each other every three days, on average.

“It’s a lack of staffing. It’s a lack of leadership,” said Katrina Shealy, a state senator and chair of the Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children. “What we should be doing is protecting the children, not the children having to learn how to protect themselves.”

State Department of Juvenile Justice officials have declined to discuss what occurred in December, citing ongoing lawsuits and a criminal investigation.

But statements from officers, incident reports and an agency review, obtained through public-records requests, provide the most complete picture to date of how security breakdowns allowed boys to take girls to areas where they were unattended. Officers unintentionally contributed to disorder at critical moments, records show, as they struggled to contain the children they watched over.

In the aftermath, an officer lost his job; another resigned; and two more faced disciplinary action after the juvenile justice agency said they used poor judgment, violated policies and procedures and left children unsupervised.

In February, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged that the state had failed to keep youths safe at its long-term commitment center, called the Broad River Road Complex. That facility has been the site of major disturbances, fires and repeated assaults in recent years.

But a pattern of harm also occurred last year at the Midlands facility, which has received less scrutiny from state lawmakers and federal officials.

Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough acknowledged violence at the Midlands center and in other agency facilities, but said the problem is just magnified because at-risk youth are grouped together.

“These young people come to us fighting,” he said. “Our gates aren’t magical.”

Pough said that he and department staff constantly look for ways to encourage youths to behave and study incidents when they occur to try to prevent them in the future.

“Keeping young people safe and secure is paramount every day,” he said. “We owe that to them, to the parents and to the citizens of this state.”

But even though officers tried to prevent violence at the Midlands facility last year, the agency was not living up to that goal.

Fighting begins

Nicole Carter was supposed to be supervising all of the officers at the Midlands Evaluation Center working on Dec. 15. But girls were not following the orders of the officer watching over them, so Carter decided to come help.

It was around 5:20 p.m. when she returned from the cafeteria and traded places with the other officer, near the end of their 12-hour shifts.

Carter had worked as a juvenile officer at the facility for four years, eventually becoming a corporal. She would later say she was concerned there was not enough staff at the facility that day to manage a large incident.

The dorm that housed the girls was known as the Pearl unit at the detention center, located just off of Broad River Road, a thoroughfare that is home to several state law enforcement and correctional buildings.

Pearl could house the most youths of the four living units at the center, which took in children ages 11 to 17 from the middle of the state. The youths wore jumpsuits and slept in cells in the housing unit, which had two levels connected by stairs. It had a common area where girls watched television and talked, and sometimes fought.

Back inside Pearl, Carter saw why the other officer was alarmed: Some girls wore shorts and sports bras and had covered their bodies with a greasy substance, like boxers hoping to reduce the impact of punches.

Carter told the girls to get dressed and ready to eat, but they refused.

Some girls said they were sick of two others starting conflicts in the unit. They planned to attack the pair when they returned to the dorm.

Outside the housing unit, officer Ya’Kerria Tolbert had led the other girls from the Pearl dorm through a hallway toward the facility’s gymnasium.

The gym had basketball hoops and bathrooms, but, most importantly, provided a separate and locked area that could allow pent-up anger to subside. But as Tolbert approached a gym door, she saw that boys were already inside.

Boys made up the majority of the children admitted to the detention center, which last year took in more than 100 youths per month.

The gym wasn’t an option.

One of the girls Tolbert led grew frustrated and yelled that she wasn’t scared and wanted to go back to the dorm.

Inside Pearl, Carter stood with her back to the unit’s door. Some girls slipped behind her.

One pressed a button next to the door, which alerted the detention center’s control room officer that someone wanted the door opened.

The officer in the control room was supposed to check, using her radio or the facility’s surveillance camera, to make sure that another officer, not a child, was asking for the door to be opened.

The door unlocked and three girls rushed out of the dorm. They then passed through the hallway door, which the officers did not secure, and headed to find the pair they wanted to attack.

Carter ran behind them.

Tolbert tried to step in front of the girls and stop them, but she couldn’t. They went over and around the officer, swinging at one of the girls in the hallway.

The melee caught the attention of boys inside the gym. They gathered around a window in the door, peering at the fighting in front of them.

A violent year

The boys and girls who were sent to the Midlands center last year usually stayed for less than a month, but it didn't take long for rivalries formed there to boil over.

Children attacked others over snacks. They ran up and down stairs in dorms to assault one another before bed and punched each other soon after waking up. They fought in the cafeteria and landed blows in classrooms. Horseplay led to hitting. So did gang disputes.

Officers at the facility went through the agency's basic training, where they were taught to use verbal commands to stop youths from fighting. If that didn't work, they were instructed to handle children with care, which included using a restraining technique to lock youths' arms behind them. They didn't have pepper spray or a weapon.

Roughly half of the children at the center were there after being sentenced for criminal convictions. The others were there to receive social, educational and psychological evaluations at the order of a judge. Those evaluations didn’t have to occur at a detention center, and some youths were there for offenses that wouldn’t be crimes if committed by an adult, such as running away from home or truancy.

Teenagers can be a handful, especially when grouped together. But the children at the Midlands facility often had trauma and behavioral challenges in their backgrounds, which could contribute to why they acted out.

Even so, the repeated incidents in 2019 came amid a decadeslong decline in the number of youths referred to the state’s juvenile justice agency. The average daily population at the Midlands facility last year was 64 children, a little over half of the center's capacity.

Overcrowding was a key issue in a 13-year federal lawsuit, resolved in 2003, which said children faced inadequate care and unsafe conditions at agency facilities.

In response, the department closed facilities, reduced the number of children at its Broad River Road Complex and added security staff.

But scrutiny returned more recently when state investigations detailed safety issues, a lack of preparedness and other concerns after major incidents at the complex.

The department’s previous leader resigned and Pough took over in 2017.

Even with fewer children to watch over, the agency struggled to keep officers, due in part to starting salaries around $30,000 and concerns about safety.

Documents show what Midlands officers faced in 2019.

In April, children punched, head-butted, spit on, kicked and threatened six officers over nine days.

In October, a girl repeatedly punched Carter in the head while the officer tried to stop a fight in a classroom.

In November, girls hit each other during three separate incidents in one day. Boys attacked each other three times during another. In all, children assaulted each other 41 times that month.

A call for help

As the fighting intensified in the hallway on Dec. 15, Carter used her body to shield a girl who was being kicked and punched. Tolbert tried to separate other girls.

Officer Tyra Bracey watched from the detention center's control room.

Control room officers had to be able to multitask: focusing eyes on surveillance cameras, opening doors and keeping in touch with other security staff on a radio.

Bracey saw the situation escalate and thought Carter and Tolbert needed help.

She used her radio to call for an officer who was a “floater” that day, meaning he wasn’t assigned to watch over a specific group of children and was free to assist where needed.

Soon after, Bracey heard a buzz in the control room: Someone was requesting to open a gym door. Bracey would later say she thought it was the officer who she had called to help.

She unlocked the door without checking.

Inside the gym, officer Franklin Miller had tried to keep the boys away from the door. Doing so was a difficult task. He was alone and watching over 14 youths.

The unlocked door surprised him.

Boys got past Miller and through the door, slipping into the hallway before the officer could stop them.

The girls continued to fight as Miller tried to wrangle the boys.

Amid the disorder, a boy lifted a girl from around her knees and carried her into the gym while another girl walked inside, the agency review found. According to lawsuits, girls were sexually assaulted by boys in the gym. One girl said she yelled at a guard to let her out, but the guard, who was not identified, did not do so.

When Miller, and nearly all of the boys, returned to the gym, he saw the girls and let them out, he wrote in an incident report. It is not clear if the girls mentioned anything about a sexual assault to the officer because his report is partially redacted.

Inside the gym, boys again huddled around the door, looking at the girls through the window.

Officer down

Back in the hallway, girls kept fighting.

As Carter continued to protect one of the girls, the attackers moved on to hit another before one youth called off the blows.

Tension remained as Carter and another officer went to a part of the hallway away from the gym to help Tolbert prevent more clashes.

When girls approached each other by the gym door, Carter ran back toward them.

The officer then felt dizzy and lightheaded. She leaned forward, placed her back against a wall and collapsed.

Inside the gym, Miller heard thumping on the door and girls yelling before he turned and saw Carter on the floor.

Miller hesitated. Carter wasn’t moving and he feared for her life. But he still had to deal with a group of rowdy boys in the gym. Getting them separated from the girls in the hallway was hard enough one time. He didn’t want them to get out again.

But what about Carter?

Miller made a decision: He asked Bracey, the control room officer, to let him out. The door unlocked. Miller tried to keep boys from getting out but he couldn’t. A group again surged past him and into the hallway.

Carter awoke on the floor and saw boys and girls mixed together. Some children fanned her and offered her water. Officers struggled to get boys back into the gym but, at one point, looked on as a nurse attended to Carter.

It was during this time that a girl, who was standing against a wall, was led into the gym by a boy and then into a bathroom, the agency investigation found. The bathroom door was supposed to be locked.

As Miller helped Carter up and to a nursing station, other officers directed children back to the Pearl dorm and the gym. Reinforcements from nearby juvenile detention centers were called to help restore order.

When Miller returned to the gym, he didn’t see all of the 14 boys he had with him earlier. He looked around and saw two run out of a bathroom, he wrote in an incident report.

He went to the bathroom, opened the door and saw youths inside.

Arrest warrants allege that boys sexually assaulted the girl inside the bathroom while another boy stood outside as sentry.

That night, security staff took four boys to the Broad River Road Complex and locked them in isolation cells.

Rewinding time

Girls also left the Midlands facility that day. Four went to a hospital to be evaluated for sexual assaults, according to a lawsuit filed in July.

Attorney Carter Elliott, who filed the lawsuit, is representing one of the girls. He called the incident “unacceptable and ridiculous.” The detention center was supposed to be safe and secure, he said.

Elliott also filed a lawsuit on behalf of another girl who said she lost consciousness after taking punches and kicks to her head, chest, back and stomach. She also went to a hospital that day, according to the lawsuit.

The State Law Enforcement Division is leading the ongoing criminal investigation.

One boy was arrested for his alleged role in the assault of the girl in the bathroom, documents show.

Tommy Crosby, an agency spokesman, said two other youths have been charged.

After the incident, the state juvenile justice agency began a review of staff actions that day. One of the first moves in the investigation was to suspend Miller, the officer in the gym, records show.

The investigation, completed in January, said there were many instances where officers lacked “good judgment,” and it recommended staff at the center follow procedures, take part in training sessions and conduct security checks to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

It faulted Bracey, who was in the control room, saying she never should have unlocked a door without checking that an officer, not a child, was requesting it be opened.

Bracey, in a statement to an agency investigator, admitted to opening the gym door the first time. But she denied that she opened the doors that allowed boys to get out of the gym the second time and for girls to get out of the Pearl dorm. She said the doors were malfunctioning.

An investigator determined Bracey was not truthful: Surveillance video showed her using a computer mouse to open the door to the Pearl unit at the same time it unlocked, according to the agency’s review. And Bracey opened the gym door the second time, the review said.

Bracey resigned in January and did not respond to requests for comment.

The investigation also faulted Carter and Tolbert for not separating the girls involved with the fighting from those who were not, which added to the chaos.

The agency suspended Tolbert for one day, for walking in front of girls in the hallway without supervising their movements before the fighting started. She declined to comment.

Carter was suspended for two days. The agency review determined the officer was not truthful during an interview when she said no girls were at the door of the Pearl unit when the door unlocked. The investigator also said it was unclear if Carter, as the shift supervisor, conducted a required security check of the gym to make sure the bathroom doors were locked before the boys used it.

The review acknowledged that it was understandable Carter would not know boys were using the gym, given she was the only supervisor at the facility and was helping with the girls.

She also declined to comment.

As for Miller, he was fired in April, nearly four months to the day from the incident.

The agency investigation determined he should not have left the gym to check on Carter. The boys were acting out and two girls had already gotten inside. He could have used his radio to alert other officers that Carter needed aid, the report said.

“Because of your actions, male and female youth were able to be unsupervised in the gym,” his termination letter said.

Miller declined to comment.

When the fate of his job was still unknown, Miller met with an agency investigator in December.

He enjoyed working with children and hated that his judgment was being questioned, he wrote in a statement to the official. He was just trying to help Carter and he didn’t see any other officers around when he decided to leave the gym to do so.

“I would not have opened that door if I had any idea that all this would have happened,” he wrote.

Miller added that he wished he could rewind time and have a chance to do it all over.