The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is reopening all but one of the shellfish harvesting beds that were closed on Christmas Eve following excessive rain and concerns over water quality.

All beds will open at sunrise Thursday except for Wallace Creek in Beaufort County, DHEC announced Wednesday afternoon.

"Water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting throughout the state except the conditional management area of Wallace Creek," said Mike Pearson, manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section.

For more information, call DHEC's Beaufort Environmental Affairs Office at 843-846-1030 or visit www.scdhec.gov/shellfish.