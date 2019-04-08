Charleston police said all lanes have re-opened on Ashley River Bridge following a crash Monday morning during which one vehicle overturned, closing several lanes of traffic.
An overturned vehicle on the bridge closed lanes leading into downtown Charleston, police said.
Shortly after the crash, just one lane of the bridge is open to traffic, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.
The incident caused significant traffic delays during morning rush hour for motorists using the bridge en route to downtown, and Charleston police urged alternate routes be taken.