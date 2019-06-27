All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston at the railroad tracks are closed following a crash between a train and a tractor-trailer Thursday night.
Traffic was being rerouted from the area, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at 4:44 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
Information on whether anyone was injured was not immediately available.
Train vs. tractor trailer. https://t.co/XnLU8iFT5M pic.twitter.com/QcrYiWNJbQ— North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) June 27, 2019