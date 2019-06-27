North Charleston train crash

All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston were closed following a crash between a train and a tractor-trailer on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Provided

 North Charleston Fire Department

All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston at the railroad tracks are closed following a crash between a train and a tractor-trailer Thursday night. 

Traffic was being rerouted from the area, according to the North Charleston Police Department. 

Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at 4:44 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center. 

Information on whether anyone was injured was not immediately available. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

