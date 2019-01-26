All three inmates that escaped from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center this morning have been found, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis.
The inmates initially escaped from a holding cell in the detention center around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities discovered the inmates were missing around 11:32 a.m.
Due to jail overcrowding, 15 inmates were being kept in a holding cell designed to house prisoners during jail processing at the time of the escape. That cell is designed to hold only 8 people.
One of the inmates in the holding cell was able to kick out a plexiglass window facing a parking lot. The three inmates who escaped crawled through the broken window, according to Sheriff Lewis.
The Hill-Finklea Detention Center is designed to hold 291 total prisoners. It currently holds somewhere between 420 and 440.
Lewis praised the collaboration between his agency and several other agencies that assisted in finding the escaped prisoners, including the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) — which provided bloodhounds and a helicopter — police departments from Goose Creek, Moncks Corner and Hanahan, the Charleston County Sheriffs Office, and the SC Department of Natural Resources.
The investigation is ongoing and officials are looking at further measures to enhance security at the prison.
Two of the escapees, Eric Evander Garner, 41, and Thomas Matthew Davidson, 33, were unaccounted for shortly before 1 p.m., Carli Drayton, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said. Garner was caught around 1:40 p.m.
Davidson was being held in custody for charges out of Cascade County, Montana, according to jail records.
Garner was charged in Berkley County with possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, according to jail records.
The third escapee was not named by authorities.
Moncks Corner residents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence in the area, she said.