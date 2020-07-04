'Ain't my Independence Day': BLM focuses on reform, equality at Charleston forum

The Charleston chapter of Black Lives Matter celebrated July Fourth with a forum designed to address some of the areas where Black people are most marginalized: criminal justice, education and economics.

Instead of the peaceful marches that the group has been leading through the city since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in late May, organizers invited speakers specializing in targeted reform to discuss the progress they're hoping to make.

Dozens gathered at Hampton Park, where leaders addressed the crowd in front the Denmark Vesey statue before splitting into focus groups under shady trees for targeted discussions.

"This ain't my independence day," Pastor Thomas Dixon told the audience. "But I look forward to that day when Independence Day celebrates everyone."

Dixon and activist Lester Young described the difficulties they faced in getting jobs and returning to independent life after their own imprisonments, while Marcus McDonald, who founded the Charleston chapter of BLM, pushed for mandatory bias audits of the police departments across the state.

"We can't let the police police themselves," McDonald said. "We need police to know ... you're not the judge and you're not the executioner."

And police presence and discipline at schools is part of the problem, Eastside Community Development Corporation President Latonya Gamble said, criminalizing rowdy children before they're old enough to do algebra or drive.

Ajay Davis said Burke High School, where he works, has long been disparaged as underperforming by leaders who didn't involve parents and students in their proposals for new programs. BLM organizer Brandon Trollinger, voice still hoarse from a Friday protest in North Charleston, highlighted the need for a diverse curriculum that doesn't reduce students to test scores.

State Representative JA Moore and George Freeman focused on possible solutions to economic disparity, with Moore highlighting the need for better funding in areas like social work and independent childcare. The infrastructure around Black communities, especially drainage and sidewalks, were also a key point for many in the audience.

For Charleston Activist Network leader Tamika Gadsden, the holiday was a perfect opportunity to celebrate the work of Black Lowcountry residents who'd fought for independence for all, and to build on the work of Vesey, Septima Clark and Esau Jenkins.

"That energy that took us to the streets, let's pivot and put it towards civil action and engagement," Gadsden said.

July Fourth is a Black holiday, Gadsden told the crowd, to be celebrated with a continued fight for policies to bring equality and liberty to all.