Aiken deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect, state investigators say

A man was shot and later died Wednesday in Aiken County by a sheriff's deputy responding to a domestic violence call.
The domestic dispute involved a firearm, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting.
The armed suspect ran into nearby woods when deputies arrived. Several deputies chased after the suspect, according to a SLED news release. They found the suspect with two handguns, one in each hand.
Several shots were fired and one of the deputies shot the suspect, according to SLED.
The suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital where he died, according to SLED. No deputies were injured.
An Aiken County Sheriff's Office spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.