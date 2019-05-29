Aiken County authorities said a fire Tuesday evening near Graniteville that measured some 200 acres, shut down parts of Interstate 20 and forced some to temporarily evacuate their homes has been mostly contained.
Around 5:30 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that a fire was "spreading rapidly" near I-20 and Old Graniteville Highway. At that point, they announced the shut down of the interstate at exits 11 and 18. Efforts to control the blaze were speedily executed, and, in less than three hours, it was over 50 percent contained, deputies said. The fire remains under investigation.
The exact areas that were evacuated were not immediately clear, though the evacuation order was lifted around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and South Carolina Forestry Commission could not immediately be reached for additional information on Wednesday morning.
Though the cause of the blaze has not been determined, much of the state in recent days have been slammed with excessively hot temperatures without rain — with no substantial reprieve in sight.
In southeastern South Carolina and on through the Midlands, many areas have experienced several consecutive days of 100-plus-degree highs and even higher heat indexes, according to the National Weather Service.
For Wednesday in Aiken County, a high of 101 degrees is forecast.
Earlier this month, S.C. officials designated 15 counties, including Aiken, as having entered drought stage, making the affected areas even more susceptible to risks such as forest fires.