Agency releases app for mass violence survivors to get self-guided healing

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the app was developed by, and for data from, the National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center.

A new cellphone app has been designed to capture research on mass violence healing and offer it to survivors across the world for the benefit of victims and their loved ones.

The Transcend NMVC app, released in January, is available free for both Android and Apple devices.

It's in a final form but could see some updates with animations and more interactive features, said researcher Mary Shapiro.

Shapiro and her colleagues at the National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center have been working on the project since 2019.

“Now that it’s out there, it’s so good to hear from survivors how they’re using it,” Shapiro told The Post and Courier. “We were so in the weeds. … Now we’re stepping away and seeing it through people’s eyes.”

For all their attention to detail, the app is simple to use.

Over a midnight blue background, a grid of micro-lessons leads users through personal recovery strategies and general trauma education. The presentation is parsed out so that viewers can hone in on the issues that will help them most immediately.

The app doesn’t itself provide therapy, but can connect users to local experts and offers some mindfulness sessions that work with other programs.

Ever-present in the top corner is an emergency help section with hotline numbers and guidance for finding therapists, attorneys and financial aid.

Even when survivors are too overwhelmed to seek out long-term help, Shapiro said she wants to ensure they can triage their most immediate needs.

"In the victim and survivor communities, when they know that the victim's voice has been influential or listened to or acknowledged as part of the development of services, it's very affirming because victims have this beautiful camaraderie,” said Amy O'Neill, a Boston Marathon bombings survivor who serves on the NMVVRC’s victim and survivor stakeholder group.

“They understand what each other's survivor journey is like," she added.

It’s not just for people who survived mass trauma. The app has instructions for their loved ones to support them and try to understand the struggle, with special resources for caretakers of children who’ve lived through events like school shootings.

One section guides users through the process of grieving a loved one who was killed by mass violence and helps them compile photo albums to remember them by.

Once users are grounded and have their immediate needs met, the app tries to draw them out to connect with others. Two separate sections — one outlining how to ask for help and the other explaining how best to offer aid — make up the page’s final links.

“Getting help for yourself doesn’t take away from others’ care,” one module explains. “In fact, it can make you better able to support others.”

Mass violence can impact survivors differently than other traumas, Shapiro said, because so many people have shared a terrifying situation but experienced it in different ways. It can be difficult for local resources to quickly reach out to the entire affected group, and news of similar tragedies can bog down survivors’ healing processes.

While researchers haven’t yet sifted through data on the app’s usage, they hope it’ll be an accessible point of support the next time a community faces a massive act of violence. Even if researchers can’t know when, where or how the next tragedy will arise, they’ve found a way to offer help.