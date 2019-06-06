The rapid population growth across many communities in the Charleston area have caused school officials headaches for years as they struggle to keep up.
For more than a decade, schools in Dorchester District 2 saw annual new student enrollment increases range from 400 to more than 1,000 in any given year. The increase prompted voters in the district to approve a $179.9 million school building campaign seven years ago.
But now there are signs the trend has started to slow.
In the 2018-19 school year, the number of new students in Dorchester District 2 slowed to essentially zero.
“It’s highly rare for us,” said district spokeswoman Pat Raynor. “We’re definitely in a better place now than before we opened the four new schools.”
As the district prepares to set its 2019-20 budget later this month, it expects only about 100 new students will join the county’s school system in the fall. That is expected to ease its strained finances for at least a year.
The district is struggling to close a $7.8 million budget gap for the coming fiscal year, partly because of the state's failure to fully fund the district’s base student cost since 1998. Dorchester District 2 has lost $200 million since its 2006-07 fiscal year from the base student cost not being fully funded, Duke said.
“It’s been a balancing act trying to find how we keep expenses down, maintain what we have and give mandated increases,” she said. “If they would fully fund basement cost, we would be fine, really.”
And “growth is still with us,” Raynor said.
The district’s middle schools, in particular, are near or at capacity. Raynor said officials have considered changing lab configurations in some schools to free up more classroom space.
“We have to deal with it (student enrollment growth) every year. It’s cumulative," said Allyson Duke, the district’s chief financial officer. "We have not been able to add additional items that we would like to do that other districts have.”
The reprieve in exponential student growth has given the district a chance to avoid increasing class sizes or redrawing school attendance lines. Duke said lower Dorchester County is again showing signs of growth — which the district must take into account.
“You have to be careful about projecting growth in excess of what it might be," she said. “If student numbers come in higher, we will get funded from the state. Then we would get excess funding. But on the other hand, we would have to hire more teachers.”
Dorchester District 2 School Board members don't have the final say. It is one of the school districts that's budget is given final approval by County Council, which is set to consider it June 17.
“We do more with less, but it’s getting very difficult in a time where we’re trying to compete with other districts for teachers, salaries and other things we aren’t able to fund,” Duke said. “It’s getting more and more difficult.”