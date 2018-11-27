One of the fastest-growing counties in the country will have one less animal rescue center when the Doc Williams SPCA is shuttered this weekend.
The no-kill animal shelter at 2673 S. Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner is closing on Saturday because it has run out of money, officials said. The Doc Williams Spay and Neuter Clinic at 107 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, will remain open.
As of noon Tuesday morning, 6 cats and 16 dogs were still at the Berkeley County facility waiting to be adopted. At capacity, the shelter could hold 200 animals.
“The public has been tremendous in their support,” said volunteer Martha Dunlap, who is acting as the shelter’s spokeswoman. Although other shelters have offered to take any dogs or cats that aren’t adopted, “It’s stressful for these animals to move from shelter to shelter. We want them in a forever home.”
The shelter is also asking for volunteers to help out in its last days. The staff of 14 part- and full-time employees has diminished to just five.
The shelter is also selling all of its equipment and supplies, including pet crates, file cabinets still in the box, grills and more.
“We need a good fundraiser,” Dunlap said. “We need more people. We’ve just not had the financial contributions coming in.”
According to the latest figures available, the group’s 2016 financial report filed with the Secretary of State’s Office, Doc Williams had total revenue of $1,037,928 that year. Program expenses were $787,721, and net assets were $285,265.
But late that year, Berkeley County Council balked when the SPCA asked the county to increase its monthly contribution from $22,083 to $35,000 and the two parted ways.
The county owned the metal building at 502 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner, which it still maintains as the Berkeley County Animal Center.
This is not the first time Doc Williams has had problems.
In August 2012, Secretary of State Mark Hammond filed a petition against the agency in the S.C. Administrative Law Court, alleging that it was operating in violation of the S.C. Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, which allows groups to collect donations that are tax-deductible to the giver.
The agency was fined $8,000 in 2011 for failure to maintain its registration with the Secretary of State’s Division of Public Charities and for failure to file annual financial reports dating back to 2007. In 2012, it had accrued fines in excess of $4,500.
The petition sought to keep the group from accepting donations until fines were paid.
Doc Williams is currently in compliance with the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, according to the Secretary of State's Office. It has not violated the conditions of the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance it agreed to in October 2012.
In October 2015, after the historic flooding, the shelter once again found itself in dire straits, as raw sewage pooled in dog runs and buckets of rain poured through the roof. To compound the matter, its usual pet population of 200 doubled as residents who fled their homes surrendered their animals.
The county came to the shelter’s rescue, ponying up $37,500 from its fund balance to help Doc Williams purchase medicine, vaccines and other supplies.
Now, the center is counting on the public to help out.
“December is a month that people give, and we’re asking that they consider giving to Doc Williams,” Dunlap said.
She did not rule out reopening in the future.
“I would love to see that happen,” she said. “The facility is beautiful, but we’ve got a lot of regrouping to do.”
The shelter will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Saturday.
All animals have been vaccinated and spayed or neutered. The cost to adopt dogs is currently $75 or less and cats, $65 or less.