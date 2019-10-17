More than two years after a Johns Island couple fell under suspicion of abusing their infant son, criminal charges against them were dropped.

The Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office dismissed one count of unlawful conduct toward a child against Joshua Coker and Ashley Joyner, according to court documents filed Thursday afternoon.

"The solicitor made the right decision," said Ryan Schwartz, the couple's defense attorney. "This has been going on over two years. They love their son and they're ready to move on with their lives."

Coker and Joyner remain steadfast that they never abused their son, Foxx, Schwartz said. The couple also hopes their case gives hope to parents wrongly accused of abuse.

The legal battle began May 7, 2017, after Joyner discovered her son's left leg was swollen. Doctors discovered fractures to Foxx's leg and elsewhere on his body. They suspected child abuse and called the S.C. Department of Social Services.

Foxx was placed into foster care where he remained until Joyner and Coker won back custody of their son after a trial to terminate parental rights in January this year.

During that trial, an expert testified that the boy's injuries were consistent with nutritional rickets — a bone-weakening condition brought on by vitamin D deficiency — and not abuse.

But the couple still faced criminal charges.

Schwartz said the Solicitor's Office continued to investigate his clients after they won back custody of their son, but eventually concluded they couldn't proceed with the case.

A memo filed by prosecutors on Thursday states that there are competing medical opinions on what caused the child's injuries.

"The state simply cannot prove child abuse beyond a reasonable doubt," according to the memo. "In any event, even if the state could prove abuse, it cannot prove who inflicted these injuries on the victim."

The document also states that the parents could face charges in the future if new evidence comes to light but that both Coker and Joyner are both presumed innocent at this time.