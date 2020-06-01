After weekend of chaos, more protests in SC have businesses reeling and protesters enraged

After a weekend of chaos, protesters in South Carolina marched again Monday, as businesses struggled from the combined disruption of the coronavirus and weekend’s riots and new questions arose about whether police tactics here were too weak or merely fueled more rage.

Already looking like a ghost town in parts, some Charleston businesses kept their windows boarded with plywood, as if a hurricane was near.

Charleston and Berkeley counties enacted curfews, with Charleston’s set at 6 p.m. Monday and Berkeley’s at 8 pm. Both expire 6 a.m. Tuesday, but officials said nightly curfews may continue.

It was a day of aftershocks, temblors in the nation’s long struggle with racial injustice, triggered by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago. As happened during the weekend's protests, Monday's demonstrations began peacefully.

In Summerville, a few hundred protesters chanted “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “No justice, no peace.” Near the end of the rally, Summerville Police Chief Jon Rogers addressed the protesters: “Thank you for being respectful to our town. Thank you for being respectful for the First Amendment.”

In North Charleston, about 200 demonstrators gathered outside city hall for a rally organized by Black Lives Matter, then marched toward East Montague Avenue. Then, at 6 p.m., a fleet of about 50 law enforcement vehicles converged on the group. Officers on bullhorns warned people to disperse. Moments later, officers rushed toward the group. "Get him, he's the agitator!" an officer said, as protesters screamed back in anger.

In Charleston, demonstrators took a cat-and-mouse approach, with a handful gathering briefly at the U.S. Customhouse and about 100 later marching around Colonial Lake, about a mile away. In Columbia, protesters held a “die-in,” lying down on the Statehouse grounds for nine minutes to honor the memory of Floyd.

Farther away, in Louisville, Ky., the mayor fired the city’s police chief after officers fired on demonstrators there, killing one – an African American owner of a local barbecue restaurant known to offer free meals for police.

And, in Washington, D.C., officers launched tear gas at protesters by the White House. In the Rose Garden, President Donald Trump called protesters domestic terrorists. That followed a conference call with the nation's governors, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster pointed to what happened in Charleston — the violence on Saturday and the more aggressive law enforcement approach Sunday. Later in the call, Trump excoriated some governors for being weak. “You have to dominate," he told them, according to multiple news reports. "If you don't dominate you're wasting your time."

Viral violence

The continuing turmoil came in the wake Floyd's death May 25 in Minneapolis. A video captured a white police officer kneeling on his neck, suffocating him. The officer has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Protests soon spread far beyond Minnesota, a chain of events with links stretching back over decades of discrimination and pent-up rage over discriminatory law enforcement practices against minorities.

By this weekend, organizers in South Carolina were planning protests. By that evening, they'd ended in a fog of tear gas and looting. Sunday, especially in Charleston, officers took a more aggressive approach, arresting people and dispersing them with smoke and tear gas.

Charleston police so far have arrested at least 62 people, including 42 for disobeying lawful orders and five for violating the city's curfew. Three people also have been arrested on burglary charges, and more arrest warrants were being prepared Monday, Chief Luther Reynolds said.

Among those arrested Sunday in Marion Square was Givionne “Gee” Jordan, 23.

In an interview with The Post and Courier, Jordan said he volunteered to clean up downtown Charleston Sunday morning, sweeping streets and carrying plywood to help business owners board up their stores. In the afternoon, he joined protesters in Marion Square. A crowd gathered, and he knelt to the ground.

“My plan was to get all the people beside me, kneeling behind me, kneeling with me,” he said in an interview. “Showing the cops that we are no threat. We are no threat at all. We just want to make the world better.”

A video on Twitter captured what happened next: Jordan seemed to be overcome with emotion, shouting at a line of baton-wielding officers: "We are all people. All of you are my family. I love each and every one of you."

Others soon kneeled next to him. "I want to understand all of you. I want to. I would love to see the best side of everyone here." Then, several officers wearing gas masks move toward him and pulled him to his feet, as nearby protesters screamed in anger.

By 8 p.m. Monday, the video had been viewed more than 12.6 million times. Jordan was charged with disobeying a lawful order.

please watch. please listen closely. if anyone has any information on this man / a link to his go fund me please let me know. this is absolutely not okay. we will not be silenced. pic.twitter.com/t2h6FovmoL — (っ'-')╮ (@sweeeetdee_) June 1, 2020

Nat Mundy, 34, also was arrested Sunday. Mundy is an audio engineer and professional comedian from Charleston who said he's been active in social justice issues for nearly a decade.

He said he took part in Saturday’s protest, riding his motorcycle ahead of protesters to guide them in safer directions. “I had to be out there for this," he explained Monday. "It wasn’t just one city. It was all cities saying at once, ‘Now is the time, we’re sick of this.”

He said he returned Sunday afternoon to see what was happening, arriving as officers near Marion Square deployed tear gas. Suddenly, as he streamed the street on Facebook Live, an officer approached, ordering him to get on his bike.

“I understand! Don’t pull a weapon on me! Don’t pull a weapon on me! I’m leaving,” Mundy said in the video.

“You’re under arrest,” the officer said. “Get on the bike!”

Mundy got on his motorcycle. “I’m on the bike. I’m out.” That’s when another officer put handcuffs on him.

As with Jordan, Mundy was charged with failure to obey a lawful order. He said friends on a Facebook comedy page raised enough money to bail him out Monday morning. He said that while he was in the detention center he spoke to other protesters, including some who showed welts from rubber bullets.

The weekend's dramatic turn prompted local and state law enforcement to promise swift enforcement.

Noting the First Amendment protects citizens' rights to peaceably assemble, South Carolina's U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy said: "Once gatherings turn violent and destructive towards citizens, police officers, property, and businesses, a line has been crossed."

Too lenient? Aggressive?

In the aftermath, some business owners in Charleston complained that the city hadn’t done enough to stop the rioters. Meanwhile, demonstrators said the law enforcement tactics Sunday were heavy-handed and only added more accelerant to an already raging bonfire of frustration.

In an interview Monday morning, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds bristled at the criticism.

Saturday’s looting and vandalism colored what happened Sunday, he said. “It's all connected." Saturday’s rally was peaceful at first. "We allowed them to protest. We wanted them to be heard." Then chaos erupted, with people breaking windows and setting fires to businesses.

"There were gunshots and assaults. ... Fast-forward to Sunday. We had people lighting fires again, people disobeying the law. ... We specifically said that if you don't disperse, you'll be arrested."

He insisted that because police arrested more people on Sunday, "we had fewer problems." He added: "If we clubbed you for no reason, that would be different. That would be a problem. But that didn't happen."

Reynolds and other law enforcement officials initially blamed outsiders for the protests.

But community organizers here scoffed at that notion.

“There’s no way outsiders could have come here that fast,” said Shakem Amen Akhet, a Charleston activist who co-founded a Black Lives Matter chapter here. “It was too spontaneous.”

Most of those arrested over the weekend in Columbia came from the Midlands area. And 47 of the 53 arrested are South Carolina residents. Four came from North Carolina or Georgia. One came from New York, and one from Virginia, a Post and Courier tally shows.

Akhet said that such statements are distractions designed to minimize legitimate frustration over police violence against minorities. Noting that he’s a conservative, though not a Republican, he said: “A lot of my conservative friends say the protesters were paid by George Soros, but that’s people purposely ignoring an issue to push a Trump talking point.”

Peace and war

Summerville's demonstration was a mix of peace, meaningful discussion and force.

The protests had begun with a march along the sprawl of U.S. Highway 17 toward downtown. One person's sign read “PEACEFULLY marching for GEORGE FLOYD’s un-peaceful DEATH.” Dorchester County Chief Deputy Sam Richardson knelt with protesters after asking them to say a prayer.

Traffic on the roadway slowed to a crawl at points, allowing drivers in both directions of the roadway to hold up fists in solidarity and shout chants. Truck drivers blared their horns in support. People held out water bottles as they moved in the sweltering afternoon sun.

As protesters gave speeches in the center of downtown Summerville, a pair of armored SWAT vehicles formed a backdrop. Behind them, officers holding plastic shields guarded town hall, though the crowd did not approach it. All around them, businesses were boarded up as if for a hurricane. Messages of support were spray-painted on several storefronts:

“We stand with you”

“We hear you”

“Seek justice”

The protesters were focused on police practices and accountability for fatal encounters with police — and racism in America.

A start would be for police departments to police themselves and root out officers accused of misconduct, said Laila Conway, a 16-year-old from Ladson. But the nation’s problems run far deeper than employment practices.

Her father, Kevin Conway, 49, was frustrated by changing criticisms of protesters as the nation struggles to address deep-seated disparities: When protests gave way to riots and looting last week, they were criticized for not protesting peacefully. But when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick silently protested police violence, he was shunned.

“Until we want for each other what we want for ourselves, we’ll always have a problem,” Kevin Conway said. “The conversations we have to have with our son about going out are conversations we shouldn’t have to have in 2020. We have to have them. It’s ridiculous.”

The protesters gathered in Summerville mostly wore masks in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Many wrote messages on them in marker:

“I can’t breathe”

“No justice, no peace”

“Are my kids next?”

As the 6 p.m. curfew neared, some protesters lingered. Police warned them to disperse. When the clock at town hall stopped chiming, officers moved in.

And the crowd melted away for the time being.

Gregory Yee, Rickey Dennis, Thad Moore, Stephen Hobbs, Tom Novelly, Mikaela Porter, Joe Cranney, David Slade, Adam Benson and Avery Wilks contributed to this report.