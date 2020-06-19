After vote removing Charleston County housing board chairman, officials look to move forward

After voting to remove the chairman of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority's board of commissioners on Thursday night, officials say they're eager to move forward and are looking for ways to assist residents of the troubled Joseph Floyd Manor.

Charleston County Council was divided in its vote to remove George Dawson, the former chairman, from his position. Councilwoman Anna Johnson abstained and Councilman Teddie Pryor voted against the removal.

The council also voted to approve a new housing authority commissioner, Betty Gonzalez, who was nominated months ago before the coronavirus pandemic, Elliott Summey, the council chairman, said.

Members of the housing authority's board of commissioners are not paid, said Shawn Smetana, a county spokesman.

Speaking to The Post and Courier on Friday, Summey said he and the rest of the County Council want to do whatever is legally within their power to help residents of Joseph Floyd Manor, a senior housing building operated by the housing authority on the northern end of the Charleston peninsula.

The building has suffered from neglect and residents have been reporting squalid conditions including bedbug infestations and rats and mice inside, although work is underway to bring the pest situation and other issues under control.

The plight of residents at Joseph Floyd Manor first came to light in a May article in The Post and Courier. At the time, officials including Summey pledged swift action following a tour of the building with several other public figures. However, the council does not manage the building. The independent housing authority, which does run the building and other public housing residences, operates as a business enterprise, receiving federal dollars for the bulk of its budget. But County Council appoints and can remove members of the agency’s governing board.

"My heart breaks for these people," Summey said. "We look forward to engaging the new leadership at the board level to come us with a plan that expedites solutions as quickly as humanly possible."

Councilman Henry Darby said he's been frustrated by what he sees as red tape and has been encouraging his colleagues to act swiftly.

On June 11, council members were forced to postpone a vote on a proposed plan to help residents. The council had asked Dawson to come back with a plan that had been voted on and approved by the housing authority's board in time for that meeting in early June.

But when the date arrived, Dawson showed up to the council without an approved plan. A request by Darby that the council hear the plan but take no vote was denied by Summey.

On Friday, Darby said he wished his colleagues would act faster and that he knows Joseph Floyd Manor residents need immediate help.