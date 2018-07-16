A boy wept as he stared down at the bloodstained blacktop.
It was the morning after two teenagers were gunned down Sunday night near the basketball courts of an apartment complex on Ashley Hall Plantation in West Ashley. Their killer was thought to be still on the loose.
The boy poured a water bottle over the pavement. Another boy beside him yelled and slapped the bottle to the ground.
Emotional scenes like this played out at Ashley Oaks Apartments for much of Monday morning. That afternoon, Taleket Williams, 15, and Juquel Young, 17, both of Charleston, were identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office as the shooting victims. Passersby came and went from the area where crime scene tape had snaked through portions of the parking lot the night before.
Some approached the bloodied pavement in groups. Others came alone. Some murmured and shook their heads. Others stayed silent. All of them stood and stared. By noon, “rest in peace” messages had been written in chalk across the pavement and the curbside.
From time to time, officers drove around the complex or walked through on foot.
After the double homicide that shook the community, the Charleston Police Department increased patrols around Ashley Oaks, agency spokesman Charles Francis said.
Officers responded to the area just before 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire. They found the two teenagers who had been fatally shot. No arrests were immediately announced.
The shooting has unnerved tenants, many of whom appeared to remain indoors for the better part of the morning.
With Sunday’s two deaths, there have been six killings in Charleston this year, according to The Post and Courier’s homicide database. In the tri-county area, there have been 30.
The slayings marked at least the fifth homicide since 2003 at the apartment complex near Ashley River Road and Interstate 526. Ashley Oaks is a housing complex made up of two-story brick buildings. In the middle of the complex, there's a park where youth congregate. And there are the two basketball courts adjacent to the crime scene.
A woman who identified herself as a property manager cited the police department’s active investigation and said it was too soon to comment on any precautionary measures put into place around the complex as a result of the shootings.
But some people in the neighborhood are fearful, residents said.
Mary Wright, 69, calls herself the "spiritual mother" of the young people who live at this apartment complex.
She said she doesn’t think she knew the shooting victims, but she couldn’t help but feel like she had lost one of her own.
Wright said she has been keeping a watchful eye on the youth here since she moved to Ashley Oaks five years ago. She first heard of the shooting that took place behind her building when she flipped on the morning news.
Before the sun rose Monday, shortly after she learned what happened, Wright said she knelt at her bedside and prayed.
“Lord have mercy, all these bullets flying,” Wright said. “You know, innocent people can get killed. Bullets don’t have no name on it.”