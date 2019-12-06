Ravenel Bridge
Hurricane Dorian was far from Charleston's most destructive storm, but it did enough damage to darken one of its most prominent icons for three months.

The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge lost a transformer in the storm and a temporary one only offered enough power for its aerial beacons and other safety devices.

The bright lights that bathed the bridge's towers and cables have remained off. 

That's expected to change soon as a crew working for the S.C. Department of Transportation replaces the transformer, said Kevin Turner, DOT's district bridge engineer.

“Hopefully, 'fingers crossed,' everything works out, everything will come back on once we finish the operation this weekend,” he said.

The bridge lights are expected to shine again by Monday night, if not earlier.

Northbound motorists this weekend will notice a lane closure as the work proceeds. The temporary generator will remain for about a week after the replacement is installed.

Turner said it's unclear why the transformer failed, whether it was an issue of wind, salt-water intrusion or a power surge. It took a while to replace, he said, "because that type transformer is not the kind of thing you run to Lowe's and buy."

The bridge's lights were designed to be adjustable. For instance, they are frequently dimmed or turned off during sea turtle nesting season, and it's unclear how many people noticed the recent lack of lights.

Reach Robert Behre at 843-937-5771. Follow him on Twitter @RobertFBehre.

