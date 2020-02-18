After two deaths, Columbia Housing Authority pleads guilty to small code fines

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority pleaded guilty Wednesday to a stack of code violations that stemmed from two carbon monoxide poisoning deaths at a now-condemned public housing complex.
Prosecutors in the fall declined to bring felony charges in the deaths of Calvin Witherspoon Jr., 61, and Derrick Caldwell Roper, 30, at Allen Benedict Court.
Instead, an investigation of building and safety violations at the former 80-year-old complex was disposed during Wednesday's brisk hearing in Columbia Municipal Court, where the fines from a city judge totaled a little less than $10,700.
The Housing Authority still faces other battles in civil court, where safety at Allen Benedict is the subject of no fewer than three pending lawsuits.
During Wednesday's minutes-long hearing, City Attorney Sam Jones told Columbia Judge Richard J. Morgan about a string of hazards discovered by inspectors following the deaths in January 2019. Those violations at the former 26-building complex included plumbing and electrical hazards and shoddy ventilation.
Jones did not detail the violations and said the list didn't represent the actual tally of hazards. Instead, the city issued 26 citations, each representing a general violation of building and safety codes.
The Post and Courier has requested access to the investigative file documenting the issues found at Allen Benedict, but officials blocked that request, citing the pending legal matters.
The Housing Authority, which retained former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble as its lawyer, pleaded guilty to 24 violations. One violation was dismissed, and the agency requested a jury trial on another matter that cited a violation regarding carbon monoxide detectors.
That issue is subject to the pending litigation facing the agency, so the Housing Authority declined to dispose the code violation Wednesday, Coble said.
The Columbia Housing Authority, operated by a board appointed by the Columbia City Council, oversees roughly 4,000 tenants in the Midlands.
This story will be updated.