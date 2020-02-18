After two deaths, Columbia Housing Authority hit with $10,600 in code fines

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority pleaded guilty Wednesday to a stack of code violations that stemmed from two carbon monoxide poisoning deaths at a now-condemned public housing complex.
Prosecutors in the fall declined to bring felony charges in the deaths of Calvin Witherspoon Jr., 61, and Derrick Caldwell Roper, 30, at Allen Benedict Court.
Instead, a monthslong investigation that involved state and federal authorities ended in Wednesday's brisk hearing in Columbia Municipal Court, where the fines from a city judge over building and safety violations totaled $10,696.
The Housing Authority still faces other battles in civil court, where safety at Allen Benedict is the subject of no fewer than three pending lawsuits filed after last year's deaths.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs in those cases slammed Wednesday's outcome. They argue it does nothing for the many tenants displaced by the shuttering of Allen Benedict and others who complain of health effects of gas leaks.
And Wednesday's total in fines will likely be dwarfed by the amounts the lawyers will seek from a judge or jury in the Court of Common Pleas.
"We hope they get an astronomical amount as punishment for their negligence," said Columbia attorney Hemphill Pride, Jr. He represents two former Allen Benedict tenants who allege management rebuffed complaints of leaking gas and other efforts to fix up their homes.
Columbia officials stressed that they have redoubled their efforts to ensure that safety precautions are being met in the area's more than 2,000 units of public housing.
"We're hopeful to get this chapter behind us," said Bob Coble, the former Columbia mayor and the Housing Authority's attorney. "We're so sorry it happened."
Inspections after last year's pair of deaths detected natural gas or carbon monoxide in 63 units, forcing the full evacuation of more than 400 residents from 80-year-old Allen Benedict.
The Housing Authority's longtime director has since resigned. The agency's interim director, Ivory Matthews, said Wednesday they have finished relocating each of those displaced residents to permanent homes.
The agency has also installed new carbon monoxide detectors in all of its units with gas appliances. The Columbia Fire Department will now partner with the Housing Authority on required annual inspections, Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said.
Allen Benedict on Harden Street, less than 2 miles from the Statehouse, remains empty despite efforts to tear down the complex. The city wants to replace Allen Benedict with townhomes like Columbia’s other two major public-housing projects.
The Housing Authority, operated by a board appointed by the Columbia City Council, oversees roughly 4,000 tenants in the Midlands.
During Wednesday's minutes-long hearing, City Attorney Sam Jones told Columbia Judge Richard Morgan about a string of hazards discovered by inspectors following the pair of deaths last year. Those violations at the former 26-building complex included plumbing and electrical hazards and shoddy ventilation.
Jones did not detail the violations and said the list didn't represent the actual tally of hazards. Instead, the city issued 26 citations, each representing a general violation of building and safety codes.
The Housing Authority pleaded guilty to 24 violations. One violation was dismissed, and the agency requested a jury trial on another matter that cited a violation regarding carbon monoxide detectors.
That issue is subject to the pending litigation facing the agency, so the Housing Authority declined to dispose the code violation Wednesday, Coble said.
The violations were uncovered during an investigation of Allen Benedict that included the Columbia police and fire departments, the State Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of Inspector General.
But the 5th Circuit Solicitor's Office declined to bring felony charges in the two Allen Benedict deaths, insisting there was a lack of probable cause.
Many details of the investigation remain unclear.
The Post and Courier has requested access to the investigative file documenting the issues found at Allen Benedict, but officials blocked that request, citing the pending legal matters.
The city has also held up its release of the investigative report as part of the pending lawsuits, lawyers said.
The likely point agency for the investigation, the Columbia Fire Department, provided a glimpse of the issues at Allen Benedict following its inspection last year. Jenkins said his department — in addition to the gas leaks — found roach and possible bed bug infestations and rodent droppings, among other safety issues.
During Wednesday's guilty pleas from the Housing Authority, Jenkins joined Columbia Police Chief Richard "Skip" Holbrook in a court pew in the front row.
"I am satisfied that there is a conviction, whether it’s a felony or misdemeanor," Jenkins said.
“I’m ready for this to be over," he added. "And I think the public is ready for it to be over, too.”