After tornado strike claims 5, Hampton County residents rebuild, cling to hope

Two days after a historic set of storms devastated large swaths of South Carolina, the small Lowcountry communities hit hardest by the tornadoes are banding together to help neighbors mourn their families and rebuild homes.

Fifteen tornadoes struck the state on Monday, but one devastating twister killed five people and injured another 60 in Hampton County, a rural county about two hours west of Charleston, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind speeds topped at 165 mph and traveled just over 24 miles, starting about 6:10 a.m. in Scotia and ripping a path to Fechtig, the National Weather Service reported. At its peak, the tornado was estimated to be about three-quarters of a mile wide and may have consisted of several destructive vortices.

Even in the most devastated areas, Hampton County residents clung to a sense of community and hope.

Paula Clifton remembers scrambling to line her bathtub with pillows before putting her two grandchildren, ages 6 and 4, inside and pulling a mattress over them. All around them, relatives hunkered down in their homes scattered across the Ginn family land, calling each other to make sure everyone had taken shelter.

"You could hear the kitchen falling in," Clifton said. "All we could do was pray."

The children prayed as the winds twisted the home on its foundation, Clifton said, and continued as her brother broke through the glass of their back door to reach them.

Outside, one brother's roof had buckled, another relative's home was pockmarked by flying debris. And behind her home, on the land that had once served as the family's watermelon plot, little remained of the Breland family home, where three people were killed in the storm.

Several hundred yards down the storm's path, among the plots of the Ginn family cemetery, Angie Ginn found Donna and Jim Breland and their daughter Kayla Breland, 26.

The three lay on the ground, surrounded by shampoo bottles and hair tools from their trailer's bathroom. The family Bible had landed in the space between their bodies, Clifton said.

"They were a close family, they did everything together," she said. "I know they're together now. They loved the Lord."

The family is devastated, Clifton said, but they've been stunned by the support they've been offered since Monday.

Strangers have helped them clear branches and debris from their homes, some traveling from across the state after seeing news stories about the storm's impact, according to Clifton. And locally, neighbors whose own households escaped the worst of the storm have pitched in to help Clifton clear her house for insurance companies to inspect.

"We don't know them, we don't know why they care," Clifton said. "But that's the way we should be."

She said she knows her home won't survive. She and her husband Mark built the one-story home after their last house was destroyed in a fire in 2006. Their friends helped them pack the crosses and family portraits that had decorated the home and boxes of household supplies others had sent after the blaze.

"But that's just things," Clifton said. "The real loss is (our family), and we've passed it all to the Lord."

A few miles up the road, on a plot that local farmer Bill Harper had recently sold to Nimmer Turf Farm, little remained of the double-wide trailer that had housed six seasonal workers.

The tornado blew through a few minutes before the men usually began preparing for harvesting work, owner Bill Nimmer said, stunning them as it tore through the plot. Four of the men were hospitalized, and two were likely killed instantly.

"They were the heart and soul of our operation," Nimmer said.

The survivors used scattered beams and cinder blocks to raise two cross-shaped memorials where the twister had left the bodies of 41-year-old Alberto Hernandez and 25-year-old Rene Rodriguez.

Flowers and dented cans of Modelo Especial marked the spots, surrounded by scattered bits of the home they'd shared. Hernandez's cross bore a wool blanket and an Our Lady of Guadalupe candle; Rodriguez's memorial had a candle decorated with an image of St. Jude, patron saint of lost causes.

Both men were working to send money back to their families in Mexico, Nimmer said. Hernandez and his wife had children, while Rodriguez had recently become engaged.

The farm is fundraising to send Hernandez's and Rodriguez's remains to their families and to help their injured coworkers. The severity of their injuries was unclear and two were still in the hospital Wednesday.

"They were all good guys," coworker Kent Winn said. "I'd do anything in the world for them."

Like several businesses in the county, the farm will have a difficult time recovering from storm damage. Stores and farms throughout the county were still littered with debris Wednesday.

In addition, at least 900 inmates will be transferred from the Estill federal prison to the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary in Pennsylvania, according to The Patriot-News in Harrisburg, Pa.

Anthony Gray said is just grateful his family survived.

The winds that shattered windows and peeled shingles from the brick home he shares with his wife also decimated the other homes on the property his family has farmed for nearly 100 years.

As soon as the winds passed over their family's cotton farm on Lena Road, he and his wife rushed to survey the damage. Winds had thrown Gray's semi rig about 400 feet into the woods, damaged his tractors and left one vehicle turned onto its roof, a turn signal still blinking two days later.

And to the left of their home, flashes of lightning revealed how the tornado had plowed through two other family homes where relatives lived.

Gray flagged down drivers who were headed to check on their own families, he said. Together they dug through planks and beams to pull out Gray's elderly relatives, carrying each to safety before returning for the next.

They were safe but scared and bruised, one with a head injury and another with a bloodied wound to the side. Each was checked at a hospital and is recovering, Gray said. He next had to begin surveying the damage.

On Wednesday morning, friends and family helped him tack plastic over the shattered windows in his home. He doesn't know when or if he can return to the home, especially since the storm flattened the family's pump house.

But cotton planting, already complicated by the pandemic's shuttering of many banks and stores, is scheduled to begin in a week.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for counties affected by tornadoes, such as Hampton, to jumpstart the recovery, but Gray wasn't sure what it'll take to salvage his home and harvest.

"Everything in my mind says move," Gray said as he comforted his newly skittish dogs. "But my great-grandma farmed and logged here ... This is home."

Gray is committed to salvaging the farm, but the gloomy weather and roaring sounds from the railroad give him pause. He doesn't plan to take weather warnings lightly in the future.

Despite the destruction, Bill Bunting believes the center’s warnings helped save some lives. The chief of forecast operations for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma said the center has received reports of people who saw the announcements about potential for destructive storms and left their homes, in some cases days before the system swept across the South.

The storms were well-predicted, Bunting said. For several days before the storms hit, forecasters were putting out warnings that weather conditions looked like they were going to line up to produce hazardous conditions on Sunday and Monday.

“It was very humid, Bunting said. “Those are conditions that we don’t see all that often.”

Mikaela Porter and Gregory Yee contributed to this report.