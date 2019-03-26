A week after launching a protest that disrupted a Charleston County School Board meeting, a civil rights activist group plans to file a federal complaint against the school district citing a poor track record of educating minority students.
The pending legal action represents a tactical shift for the National Action Network and its state leader, James Johnson, who led protesters in chants including "No justice, no peace" until the school board adjourned and walked out of the board room March 18.
"Charleston County residents, especially the black community, are not going to continue paying taxes for Charleston County schools to continue to fail our kids," Johnson said Tuesday. "We are paying them to fail our kids. We will not tolerate that anymore."
In a press conference Tuesday at NAN's North Charleston office, Second Vice President Travis Deon Bey alleged the district violated the 14th Amendment equal-protection rights of minority students by failing to provide a "minimally adequate" education as guaranteed in the state constitution.
Bey said the group plans to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice within the week requesting an investigation. Minority students and children from low-income homes are far less likely than their peers to read on grade level or to be prepared for college or a career, particularly at nine majority-black schools the state has singled out for intervention.
Requesting a Justice Department investigation does not mean the federal agency will take action. NAN previously requested an investigation of police-involved shootings across Charleston County in 2015 and of the Charleston County Master-in-Equity Office in 2018 alleging unfair judgments against black property owners.
"That's the only resource at this point, is to continue filing. Hopefully somebody will look at the numbers," Johnson said.
Other groups have filed federal complaints against the district over the years, though few have resulted in an investigation. Attorneys representing the family of a Mount Pleasant student filed complaints with the federal Departments of Justice and Education in 2018 after alleging the district had failed to stop ongoing bullying. The Charleston Branch NAACP encouraged members to file complaints with the Education Department's Office of Civil Rights in 2016.
The Charleston County School District, which is closed for spring break, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. School board chairman the Rev. Eric Mack did not respond to a phone call requesting an interview.
In a statement released after the March 18 board meeting, the district called the protest action "extremely disappointing."
"The Board and District are committed to working with any group who wishes to constructively pursue solutions. However, attempts to disrupt a meeting with children in attendance is an unacceptable method of engagement," the district said at the time.
Despite telling the board at the March 18 confrontation, "It'll be the same thing next week," Johnson said Tuesday he plans to listen to the board's plans on addressing racial disparities.
"I'm not saying it won't happen again, but right now we have no plans of it happening," Johnson said when asked about future protest actions.
A four-page document from NAN highlighted several goals, including the creation of "a cultural rich curriculum that is reflective of the students" and creating "a voucher system that would allow the per pupil expenditure, or the money to follow the child where the parents decide to send them." Asked for specifics on those goals, Johnson said a New York-based educator named Dolores Brown was in charge of writing and revising the document.
Johnson repeated his call on Tuesday for Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait to resign and also said he hopes the district will host town hall forums in communities across the county. In April, Johnson said the group plans to organize a protest action in Columbia and a prayer vigil for education in Charleston.