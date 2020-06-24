After searching for 18 months, coroners identify body as missing James Island man

After hunting and researching for more than 17 months, the Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man found in the Cooper River on Jan. 7, 2019.

His name is Thomas Alex Williams, a 24-year-old from James Island.

The hunt for his identity consumed the lives of several coroners. Now, they feel they can finally close this chapter of his life — and theirs — and give some answers to his family.

The unusually long search to identify Williams came from the fact that friends and family members didn't consider him missing. He traveled frequently, his family told coroners, and didn't use social media. He rarely carried a cellphone; it wasn't uncommon not to hear from him.

"He was a very private man," said Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison.

After so many months spent looking for his identity, she was eager to learn everything she could about Williams.

"He sounds like a very great guy who people are missing a lot," she said.

Just a few months ago, the quest to identify his body was at a standstill. In December, coroners told The Post and Courier it was possible the man was an immigrant or had stowed away on a ship.

For over a year, all they knew was that he was a Black man between 25 and 35 who was wearing expensive clothing. His DNA and fingerprints weren't a match in any database, and he had no unique scars or tattoos.

With their usual methods of identification exhausted, the coroner's office turned to the State Law Enforcement Division to make a full-color forensic sketch of him.

After The Post and Courier and other media outlets released that sketch, the office received several dozen calls, Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said.

They worked through the calls one by one, often getting their hopes up only to be let down when a crucial detail wouldn't match. But then, one caller stood out — a friend of Williams who recognized his clothing and the features of the sketch.

"That was like, 'Oh my goodness, we might have him,' " O'Neal said.

That call arrived on May 24. By June 8, after talking with his family and friends, they received a positive DNA match and confirmed it was Williams.

Telling the family it was a positive match was difficult, she said.

"You're glad that you bring some answers, but that's also when their grief turns real," O'Neal said.

For Harrison, who had often spent her free time scrolling through missing persons forums and had personally driven Williams' skull to Columbia for SLED to make the sketch, the moment of positive identification was shocking.

"I sat there stunned for a few minutes," she said, not knowing what to feel, whether to laugh or cry.

"I'll never forget this person," Harrison said.

The coroner's office is still investigating how Williams died. The cause and manner of his death, and how he ended up in the water, have not been determined.

Anyone who might have information on Williams' whereabouts and activities around late December 2018 or early January 2019, contact the coroner's office at 843-746-4030 or email charlestoncoroner@charlestoncounty.org.