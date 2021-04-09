After Rock Hill mass shooting by former NFL player, community left with questions, grief

ROCK HILL — Casey Degolyer was mowing grass Wednesday when he saw a familiar figure ride by on a four-wheeler. It was Phillip Adams, the former NFL player and native son of this small community on the fringes of South Carolina's fifth-largest city.

He waved at Adams. There was no response, which was unusual. Just three days before, as they often did, the two men shared a wave and a joke as Adams rode past on his brand-new four-wheeler. Degolyer told the 32-year-old former football player he needed to share his football riches.

"I'm keeping it for myself," Adams joked.

And something else was different. "Typically, he’s wearing a hat, a neck gaiter and glasses and will wave at me," Degolyer said. "But this time, he was wearing a black helmet that was tinted, black hoodie, camo pants, black book bag and black shoes."

Degolyer finished work, packed up and drove away, unaware of what was about to happen.

Four minutes later, as many as 20 bullets would take the lives of a doctor, his wife and their two young grandchildren.

At 4:46 p.m. April 7: "York County 911. Do you need police, fire, medical?"

"Uhh police. … I think we've had some trouble at 4456 Marshall Road. I think there's been a bad shooting."

Timeline of April 7 shooting 4:44 p.m. - 911 call for service 4:52 p.m. - York County sheriff's deputies arrive. Deputies find two victims outside home, one mortally injured 4:56 p.m. - Deputies request drones and police dogs to help find shooter 4:59 p.m. - SLED helicopter support requested 5 p.m. - York County sheriff's deputies enter home and discover four shooting victims 9:30-10 p.m. - Adams' home is cleared; parents taken outside for safety 2:37 a.m., April 8 - Adams is found dead in his bedroom Source: York County Sheriff's Office

Two 911 calls came in directing York County sheriff’s deputies to a sprawling property across the road from where Degolyer had been cutting grass.

Inside one of the homes, in a back room, four people lay dead. Outside, a fifth person was killed and another grievously wounded.

Investigators quickly connected Adams to the slayings. Before they could arrest him, he turned the gun on himself.

The central question

On Friday, investigators were far from answering the central question gripping the community: Why?

Who would want to kill a beloved local doctor and his family? How could a former football player and native son pull the trigger?

Deputies found 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie; his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69; and two grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, dead of gunshot wounds in a back room of their home. A fifth person was found dead outside, James Lewis, 38, of Gaston, who had been working on the air conditioning.

Robert Shook, a 38-year-old coworker of Lewis' from Cherryville, N.C., suffered gunshot wounds and was flown to a Charlotte hospital. He was in critical condition "fighting hard for his life," said a cousin, Heather Smith Thompson.

Evidence left at the scene led investigators to believe the shooter was Adams, said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, without elaborating on the evidence.

Deputies used a drone and helicopter in their pursuit of Adams. They tracked him to his parents' home about a quarter-mile down the road. They spent about five hours negotiating, trying to get him to come outside.

They assured Adams his mother, who'd been paralyzed after a crash, wouldn't be harmed.

But by the early hours of April 8, according to Tolson, Adams had killed himself inside his bedroom.

Investigators have yet to say if there is a known motive or explanation.

A beloved doctor

Dr. Robert Lesslie was a man guided by compassion and faith.

He wrote extensively about his decades of experience as an emergency physician in books and articles for area newspapers.

"I have come to understand that humility may be the greatest virtue," Lesslie wrote in his book "Angels in the ER: Inspiring True Stories from an Emergency Room Doctor." "And I am convinced we need to take the time to say the things we deeply feel to the people we deeply care about. I have also come to believe that there are angels in our midst."

For many around Rock Hill, Lesslie was that angel.

Neighbors said he treated their children and grandchildren whenever they asked.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, said he had been friends with the Lesslies for more than 40 years.

The doctor's practice was in one of Norman’s buildings. Their wives sang together. The four were part of the same supper club.

Beyond his day job as a doctor, Lesslie had a "brilliant mind," the congressman said. He was the first person friends turned to if they had a medical concern.

"It didn’t matter what hour of the night, you could call him," Norman said. "The fact that he’s not here anymore is just a shock. The community lost a real leader."

According to a biography page on his office’s website, Lesslie and his wife of more than 35 years raised four children. They had eight grandchildren. For over 25 years, Lesslie worked in a Charlotte-area ER, before serving as medical director of Rock Hill General Hospital’s emergency department for almost 15 years.

He received his degree at the Medical University of South Carolina and had practiced in Rock Hill since 1981. He was founder and director of Riverview Hospice and Palliative Care.

Phyllis Ferguson, who lives across the road from the Lesslies, told The Post and Courier the doctor was the kind of person to give someone the shirt off his back.

Degolyer, who was mowing Ferguson's property when Adams rode past, said he was not close with the Lesslies, but the doctor would bring him water when he was working on the lawn.

Lesslie also extracted metal from his eyes "a couple times" when he didn't have insurance benefits, he said.

Barbara Lesslie was heavily involved in fine arts, including theater in Rock Hill, said Gary Simrill, the Republican leader of the South Carolina House and a longtime Rock Hill resident. With his tenure in the community, her husband had indeed treated many of its residents.

Simrill said that, after years in emergency medicine, Robert Lesslie founded two urgent care centers that were the opposite of what many might expect from a quick-service medical practice.

"People developed a great relationship with him, because he wasn't just the doctor that saw you," Simrill said. "He was the doctor that got to know you."

Ending of an NFL career

Adams dreamed of playing in the NFL.

He suited up at Rock Hill High School before enrolling at S.C. State.

Adams became the historically Black university’s first player to be drafted in a decade when he was picked up in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2010, according to a report in The Orangeburg Times and Democrat.

The defensive back inked a four-year $1.84 million contract with the team, the newspaper reported.

But as a rookie, Adams suffered a severe ankle injury and never played for the 49ers again.

He would go on to play for six teams over five seasons in the NFL, including the New England Patriots, the Oakland Raiders, the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

Adams ended his pro football career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

His life after sports isn't well documented. Investigators said they haven't found any evidence showing Adams ever saw Lesslie as a patient.

Records show Adams was previously arrested on an assault and battery charge in Orangeburg in 2009, for which he was not convicted, as well as for carrying a concealed gun in Charlotte in 2016.

Adams’ father, Alonzo Adams, told Charlotte’s WCNC-TV on April 8 he blamed football for his son’s problems.

“I can say he’s a good kid — he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up,” Alonzo Adams told a reporter after the shooting. “He didn’t talk much and he didn’t bother nobody.”

Adams' family owned 60 acres that he was trying to turn into a truck park, Degolyer said.

Tynetta Moore grew up with the former football player in Rock Hill and told The Post and Courier he wasn’t the typical star athlete who enjoyed the limelight.

He didn’t even like social media, Moore said. When he left the NFL, he saw that as a hard break from his life of football.

"He didn’t want to talk about anything to do with the NFL or his injuries, and I think that speaks volumes," she said. "That subject was off limits and he just wanted to focus on the road ahead. He didn’t want to be Phillip the NFL player."

Moore never heard about his NFL days, but knows it wasn’t always easy.

"I know for a fact there was a lot of physical trauma from the NFL and his football days before the NFL," she said.

In a career dampened by several injuries, Adams played in 78 NFL games, rarely as a starter.

With the Raiders, he had two concussions over three games in 2012.

Whether he suffered long-lasting concussion-related injuries wasn’t clear. Adams would not have been eligible for testing as part of a broad settlement between the league and former players over such injuries, because he hadn’t retired by 2014, according to the Associated Press.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said on Friday that Adams’ autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The hospital will also work with Boston University to examine Adams’ brain for signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE — a degenerative disease that has affected a number of professional athletes and has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders.

After leaving the NFL, Phillip was happy to be out of the spotlight and told Moore about ideas he had to help the community.

He wanted to connect young people with employees in different trades so they had other options besides college, she said. He also wanted to start a podcast to help educate children.

His biggest project was opening Fresh Life, a fruit, vegetable and smoothie shop, because he believed food healed the body, Moore said.

"He was someone to say, 'how much will this cost? Ok, let me donate the money and stay in the background,'" Moore said.

But over the past few years, Adams had grown increasingly reserved.

"He was always quiet, but I definitely noticed a change," she said.

Waiting for answers

On Friday, the day was sunny and quiet. A mail carrier drove by the Lesslies' home in a red Jeep.

A few neighbors were outside, mowing lawns or working on cars. Children were playing.

The only sign that a mass shooting took place two days before was a memorial taking shape in the family's driveway. A wreath and two stuffed animals were propped against the fence.

Several cars quietly exited the driveway.

Degolyer was back mowing the lawn across the street.

At the Adams' home, a quarter-mile down the road, no one was inside.

A four-wheeler was parked, covered in a tarp. Horses were grazing next door.

Innumerable questions still grip Rock Hill. Answers could take months.

And along Marshall Road, a deepening silence.

Glenn Smith in Charleston, Jamie Lovegrove in Columbia and The Associated Press contributed to this report.