The hum of heavy machinery has quieted and smoke from burn pits has long since cleared, but a developer is still in legal jeopardy for razing land on Johns Island.

Professional Equity Management and its chief executive, Paul Mashni, are being prosecuted by the federal government after the clear-cutting they conducted on land along Legareville Road.

Mashni and his Arizona-based company have sparred with neighbors and Charleston County in the past over the work, which happened mainly in 2017.

Documents filed in federal court allege Mashni, PEM and several associated limited liability companies broke federal law by running earth-clearing equipment through almost 19 acres of wetlands and depositing fill there.

"Good," said Jeannie Pedersen, whose family owns Abbapoola Farms, down the road from the site. "I'm glad the feds are doing something."

The civil case was filed in August 2018 and says Mashni and PEM violated the Clean Water Act, which concerns federally protected rivers, streams and wetlands. Developers routinely fill wetlands but they must have a permit and a plan to offset that work elsewhere if they do so. The Department of Justice said the developer did not go through that process.

Mashni declined to comment on the suit but has broadly denied the charges in court filings. No trial date has been set.

The area off of Legareville Road, a long finger of land between Abbapoola Creek and the Kiawah River, is one of the sections of Johns Island that has remained largely rural as development sprawls out from the island's commercial locus on Maybank Highway. Many of the families there have held their land through generations.

Tensions between PEM, Johns Island locals and the county flared at the end of 2017 when Charleston County filed suit against the developer.

Neighbors reported a caravan of heavy equipment moving on land around the local Kiawah River Stables, and Charleston County issued several stop-work orders to the landowners. In a suit, the county said PEM and associated LLCs repeatedly ignored those orders.

That suit, which focused on the destruction of grand trees on the property, has since been settled for $250,000, county spokesman Shawn Smetana said. The money will be used for the county's tree fund.

Now, neighbors said all the noise they hear on the Legareville land is the occasional whine of a lawn mower. The Kiawah River Stables, also owned by an LLC connected to Mashni and PEM, are still in operation.

In all, there are about 87 acres in the area owned by entities associated with Mashni's company. Slightly more than $4.8 million has been paid for that land.

Asked what the future plans for the site were, Mashni wrote in an email that "All land on Legareville Road was always purchased and owned for personal use."

The answer runs counter to a confidential prospectus that was circulated to property owners on Johns Island and which was provided to The Post and Courier. Dated August 2017, it described a plan to raise $5 million in funding, acquire parcels of land on the island, and then develop it, either by subdividing and selling lots to homebuilders or by partnering with builders to construct homes on the land.

Additionally, Smetana said the developers have submitted plans for a roof over an existing horse arena in the area. It would cover an area of 110 feet by 200 feet.

Mashni said there are no future business plans and asserted the prospectus was actually describing land elsewhere on Johns Island that the company never ended up buying.

"We never did any business investments on Johns Island (nor do we ever plan to in the future) because of the issues that later arose," Mashni said by email.